Mariners acquire right-handers Whalen, Povse from Braves

FILE - This Aug. 23, 2016 file photo shows Atlanta Braves' Rob Whalen throwing a pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks during the first inning of a baseball game in Phoenix. The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handers Rob Whalen and Max Povse from the Atlanta Braves on Monday, Nov. 28, 2016 for outfield prospect Alex Jackson and a player to be named. Associated Press

ATLANTA -- The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handers Rob Whalen and Max Povse from the Atlanta Braves on Monday night for outfield prospect Alex Jackson and a player to be named.

The 20-year-old Jackson was the sixth pick in the 2014 amateur draft. He has hit .233 in three minor league seasons, including .243 with 11 homers and 55 RBIs for Class A Clinton of the Midwest League this year.

"We value upside, and we believe Alex has a lot of it," Braves general manager John Coppolella told The Associated Press. "We believe in the potential and the person, and we are excited for his future with our organization."

Jackson was a catcher at Rancho Bernardo High School in San Diego. Adding depth at catcher is an offseason priority for Atlanta. Coppolella would not say if Jackson might be given a look behind the plate in 2017.

Whalen, 22, was 1-2 with a 6.57 ERA in five starts for Atlanta this season and was Double-A Mississippi's pitcher of the year. Povse, 23, had a 3.36 ERA at Mississippi and Class A Carolina.

Whalen was placed on the disabled list Aug. 25 with right shoulder fatigue. He was a 12th-round pick by the Mets in 2012 and was traded to the Braves with right-hander John Gant on July 24, 2015, for Kelly Johnson, Juan Uribe and cash.

"This move gives us two young, polished pitchers who immediately bolster our starting pitching depth, while adding to our roster flexibility," Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto said in a statement.

Right-hander Ryan Weber was designated for assignment to clear a spot on Seattle's 40-man roster. He was claimed off waivers from Atlanta on Nov. 2.

The trade was the latest move for the Braves during a busy offseason.

Atlanta has agreed to one-year deals with veteran right-handers R.A. Dickey and Bartolo Colon. Coppolella has said he hopes to add another starting pitcher.

The Braves also agreed to an $11.5 million, two-year contract with former Pirates utilityman Sean Rodriguez. That deal is pending Rodriguez passing a physical.