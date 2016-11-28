Girls bowling: Northwest season preview

MSL East DivisionBuffalo Grove: A great motivator for the success of the Bison this year will be the return of senior Jessica Soskich, who won the state individual championship last year as a junior. Also returning are seniors Caitlin Howard, Rebecca Herrera and Jennifer Sauer, along with junior Emilee Gonzalez. "We'll be focusing on finishing strong in conference," said BG coach Jean Tripam, "and making it back downstate."

Elk Grove: It looks to be a resurgent year for the Grenadiers as Elk Grove had over 30 students try out for the team, "many with bowling experience," according to coach Robert Ray. "The girls know from the onset that although many were picked by potential, they will only bowl by results. Our mantra will be not how we start, but how we finish." Leading the way for the Grens will be senior Amy Carpenter and junior Jamie Knutsen, along with Kaylee Hatfield.

Hersey: Senior Emma Wrenn, last year's Mid-Suburban League champion, returns to lead a strong Huskies team, one that qualified for the state tournament last season. Also on board are juniors Caroline Stiefbold, Sarah Lippsteuer, and Annie Durava. "We're hoping to have another competitive season and finish in the top half of the MSL," said coach Julie Arias. The roster will also include Morgan Ludvigsen and Jung La.

Prospect: The Knights have lofty goals this season as coach Ashley Ruszczak says that her team is "looking to not only go as far as we did last year (the sectionals), but to surpass." Arie Upshaw returns for her senior season, and Ruszczak says that Upshaw "has shown immense leadership as she has set the goal for the team to make it all the way to state." Allison Buck, a junior, will be counted on as will senior Amy Lee, junior Elise Heinze, and sophomore Nina Tierney. "We may be a newer team," says Ruszczak, "but I've seen great drive and determination in the team as a whole."

Rolling Meadows: It will be a veteran crew for the Mustangs this year as Meadows returns four varsity bowlers. Leading the way for RM will be Heather Schmidt, Klaudia Tatkowska, Justyna Tatkowska, Jenna Sasson and Brooke Edwards. "This team brings experience and a positive attitude," said Meadows coach Karen Ellingsworth. "We should be very competitive."

Wheeling: The Wildcats return seniors Evelyn Bernacho, Giovanna Figueroa, Savannah Garcia, Renata Olvera, Maria Semenets and Isabel Toledano, and also include on the roster juniors Karsyn Burgess, Cindy Dang, Jammie Estrada, Michelle Vazquez and Nicole Wittman. "With six experienced seniors leading us," says Wildcats coach Beth Anderson, "we hope to see steadily climbing averages and a mid-MSL finish. These girls are capable of high 900's and could surprise some teams if they all catch fire the same night."

MSL West DivisionBarrington: The Fillies have a definitive team leader, senior Sarah Tenyer, who won the Mid-Suburban League title as a sophomore and finished second last year. But Barrington has other weapons as well as coach Sam Raia says that "the outlook for us this year is great." Alyssa Loomis, who Raia calls a "skilled bowler", will be counted on to make an impact. "Sarah is a seasoned bowler," said Raia, "and we've got some talented kids coming in so we should have a good year." Included on the roster will be April Adler, Grace Hauk, and Jenica Baron.

Conant: Among the top contenders for the Cougars on the year will include senior Gayle Stanford. "Gayle is a returning varsity player," said Conant coach Jennifer Mikrut, "and we expect her to lead our young team. We've got a great group of girls and we're excited for the season to begin." Mikrut is also looking for big things from juniors Katie Elms and Krupa Patel, and sophomore Kaylee Murphy.

Fremd: "We have a lot of returnees this year," says Vikings coach Ruben Hinojosa. "I look for us to finish in the top half of the conference, and maybe in the top third." Leading the team will be senior Stephanie Judkins, while sophomore Isaly Schaffner also expected to make a big contribution. Rounding out the starting lineup could include bowlers Piper Miles, Maddie Ostoich, and Hannah Evenson.

Hoffman Estates: Senior Amanda Richae, who finished 15th in state individually last year, will be leading the way for the Hawks. Also assisting will be experienced players Allura Magsino, a junior, and Alexis Orwat, a sophomore. "We are combining bowlers from a strong junior varsity team last year with some returning bowlers," said coach Dan Pfligler. "We should be competitive as this new group learns to be a team together."

Palatine: It will be Molly Seidl and Kiki Gaiter leading the way for coach John Burke this season. "We will be one of the middle of the pack teams in conference," said Burke. "Our success this year will all depend, as it usually does, on how well we pick up our spares."

Schaumburg: The perennially successful Saxons are "very young" this year according to coach Mark Kelly, but he's looking for his team to gel as the season goes along. "We've got a good nucleus," said Kelly, "and now we're looking for some kids to step up. I expect good things, but right now we're going through some growing pains." The Schaumburg roster will include Kylie Frick, Sunny Bobnick, Lilly Mack, Adina Contreras, and Gina Lenoci.

-- Bill Esbrook