US Rep. Davis plans Chicago news conference about violence

CHICAGO -- Elected officials from Chicago, including U.S. Rep. Danny Davis, are planning an announcement about violence.

Davis' office says the Chicago congressmen will join U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, state Sen. Kwame Raoul and others Monday at City Hall.

On Saturday, Davis called for tougher gun laws and mores investments in neighborhoods during a funeral for his 15-year-old grandson.

Javon Wilson was shot dead earlier this month after an argument over basketball shoes. Two juveniles - a 16-year-old boy and 17-year-old girl - have been charged with first-degree murder and ordered held without bail.

Chicago has seen an increase in gun violence this year, with nearly 700 homicides and nearly 4,000 shooting victims. In August alone 91 people were killed, marking the deadliest month in the city in two decades.