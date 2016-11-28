Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 11/28/2016 7:27 AM

Montenegrin lawmakers set to approve new pro-NATO government

Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

PODGORICA, Montenegro -- Montenegrin lawmakers are set to swear in a pro-NATO government amid political tensions following an alleged foiled election day coup orchestrated by Russian nationalists to derail the Balkan country's bid to join the alliance.

Prime Minister-designate Dusko Markovic pledged Monday that his future Cabinet would wrap up a years-long process of Montenegro's integration into NATO. The 58-year-old former intelligence chief says joining European Union and NATO is "our ... course."

Opposition parties have boycotted the session. They have complained that Oct. 16 elections were marred with irregularities.

The vote was marked by the arrest of 20 people who allegedly planned to assassinate the prime minister and take over power in order to block Montenegro's NATO effort. Authorities have said two Russian nationalists were behind the plot. Moscow has denied involvement.

