Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 11/28/2016 2:49 PM

Texas announces its first locally transmitted Zika case

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas health officials are reporting the first case of the Zika virus that was likely transmitted within the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Monday the patient is a resident of Cameron County, located on the border the state shares with Mexico. But health officials say she reports no recent travel to Mexico or anywhere else with ongoing Zika transmission.

The case was confirmed last week by a lab test. Officials say testing indicates the virus can no longer be spread from her by mosquitoes.

The woman is not pregnant. Infection during pregnancy can cause devastating birth defects.

The first cases of Zika transmission through mosquito bites on the U.S. mainland were reported over the summer in Miami.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account