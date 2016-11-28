Texas announces its first locally transmitted Zika case

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas health officials are reporting the first case of the Zika virus that was likely transmitted within the state.

The Texas Department of State Health Services said Monday the patient is a resident of Cameron County, located on the border the state shares with Mexico. But health officials say she reports no recent travel to Mexico or anywhere else with ongoing Zika transmission.

The case was confirmed last week by a lab test. Officials say testing indicates the virus can no longer be spread from her by mosquitoes.

The woman is not pregnant. Infection during pregnancy can cause devastating birth defects.

The first cases of Zika transmission through mosquito bites on the U.S. mainland were reported over the summer in Miami.