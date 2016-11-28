Paisley Park to host 2017 celebration of Prince's life

FILE - In this April 26, 2008 file photo, Prince performs during the second day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Paisley Park will host a four-day celebration of the "Purple Rain" megastar's life next year. "Celebration 2017" will be held April 20-23 during the anniversary of his death. Prince was found dead at his home on April 21, 2016, in suburban Minneapolis. He was 57. Associated Press

CHANHASSESN, Minn. -- Prince's Paisley Park will host a four-day celebration of the "Purple Rain" megastar's life next year.

The event, "Celebration 2017," will be held April 20-23 during the anniversary of his death. Bands scheduled to perform include The Revolution, Morris Day and The Time, and members of the New Power Generation and 3RDEYEGIRL.

Four-day VIP and general admission passes are available online. General admission tickets cost $499 and include up to five hours of event programming each day, including access to four concerts. VIP tickets cost $999 and include on-site parking, photo and autograph opportunities and a meal pass.

Prince died April 21 of an accidental overdose at Paisley Park, his home and recording complex in suburban Minneapolis. Paisley Park opened as a museum last month.

