Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 11/28/2016 3:55 PM

Paisley Park to host 2017 celebration of Prince's life

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • FILE - In this April 26, 2008 file photo, Prince performs during the second day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Paisley Park will host a four-day celebration of the "Purple Rain" megastar's life next year. "Celebration 2017" will be held April 20-23 during the anniversary of his death. Prince was found dead at his home on April 21, 2016, in suburban Minneapolis. He was 57.

      FILE - In this April 26, 2008 file photo, Prince performs during the second day of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif. Paisley Park will host a four-day celebration of the "Purple Rain" megastar's life next year. "Celebration 2017" will be held April 20-23 during the anniversary of his death. Prince was found dead at his home on April 21, 2016, in suburban Minneapolis. He was 57.
    Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

CHANHASSESN, Minn. -- Prince's Paisley Park will host a four-day celebration of the "Purple Rain" megastar's life next year.

The event, "Celebration 2017," will be held April 20-23 during the anniversary of his death. Bands scheduled to perform include The Revolution, Morris Day and The Time, and members of the New Power Generation and 3RDEYEGIRL.

Four-day VIP and general admission passes are available online. General admission tickets cost $499 and include up to five hours of event programming each day, including access to four concerts. VIP tickets cost $999 and include on-site parking, photo and autograph opportunities and a meal pass.

Prince died April 21 of an accidental overdose at Paisley Park, his home and recording complex in suburban Minneapolis. Paisley Park opened as a museum last month.

___

Online:

Paisley Park: http://www.officialpaisleypark.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account