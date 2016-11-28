Rauner sets up 2 workplace task forces; union is skeptical

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. -- Gov. Bruce Rauner's administration is creating two workplace task forces, but leaders of Illinois' largest public-employees union say it's an attempt to distract attention from larger contract issues.

Rauner's office announced Monday the new groups will study job-related injuries and workplace violence. Rauner's office says the union proposed the groups and they will include union representatives.

A spokesman for the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employee says the union is skeptical and there's been no discussion of how to choose task force representatives.

Rauner's administration has begun implementing some contract provisions after a state labor board ruled that talks between the state and the union were at an impasse. The union plans to appeal the labor board ruling. If they lose, workers can vote on whether to strike.