Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comTwo-year-old Clara Osowski of Mount Prospect is unhappy as she sits on Santa's lap with her brother, Caden, 5, at Santa's Frozen Village in downtown Antioch Sunday. Children met with Santa Claus as well as Elsa and Olaf, characters from the movie "Frozen," while touring the winter wonderland. Santa is Alan Bednar of Antioch who has been playing him in the village for 29 years.