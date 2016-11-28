Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

Every weekend, Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's best local events. See some of the very best images from our staff that you may have missed this past weekend.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comTwo-year-old Clara Osowski of Mount Prospect is unhappy as she sits on Santa's lap with her brother, Caden, 5, at Santa's Frozen Village in downtown Antioch Sunday. Children met with Santa Claus as well as Elsa and Olaf, characters from the movie "Frozen," while touring the winter wonderland. Santa is Alan Bednar of Antioch who has been playing him in the village for 29 years.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comFive-year-old Cassidy Griffith of Antioch comes over to greet Olaf, played by Heather Carey, at Santa's Frozen Village in downtown Antioch Sunday. Children met with Santa Claus as well as Elsa and Olaf, characters from the movie "Frozen," while touring the winter wonderland.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comGrant Henry, 4, of Antioch tells Santa what he wants for Christmas as his sister, Ella, 7, listens at Santa's Frozen Village in downtown Antioch Sunday. Children met with Santa Claus as well as Elsa and Olaf, characters from the movie "Frozen," while touring the winter wonderland. Santa is Alan Bednar of Antioch who has been playing him in the village for 29 years.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comKathy Peluse of Aurora looks over some of the crafts during Marmion Alumni Association's 26th annual Christmas Craft and Home Show Saturday in the Regole Field House and Alumni Hall, in Aurora. Last year's show featured more than 150 crafters and vendors and drew nearly 3,000 customers.
Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comMary Riccio of Evergreen Park looks through some decorative towels during Marmion Alumni Association's 26th annual Christmas Craft and Home Show Saturday in the Regole Field House and Alumni Hall, in Aurora. Last year's show featured more than 150 crafters and vendors and drew nearly 3,000 customers.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comMark and Martha Pfefferman of the Glenbard South Class of 1978 attended High School District 87's celebration of its 100th anniversary, with festivities at Glenbard East High School. Above, Pfefferman takes a photo of memorabilia on display.
Daniel White/dwhite@dailyherald.comBob and Marilyn Brown of the Glenbard Class of 1957 attended High School District 87's celebration of its 100th anniversary, with festivities at Glenbard East High School.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comStep by Step Holiday Art and Craft Show had people out in droves spending money and pondering what to buy. Chelsea Butler found a wooden reindeer figure as mom Eugenia Kellogg both of Des Plaines tagged along. Courtney Olifer of Chicago also toted a wooden reindeer for her front yard as they explored the Lake County Faigrounds show on Saturday.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comStep by Step Holiday Art and Craft Show had people out in droves spending money and pondering what to buy like Emma Garrett, 10, and her mom Marie Reif both of McHenry who stopped in at the Lake County Faigrounds to enjoy the show.
Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comKristina Guajardo of Elgin looks over some snowmen from Me & My Sister, Sunday during the Christmas on the Fox Art and Craft Show at the Kane County Fair Grounds.
Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comBill Morse owner of Seat Weavers in Elgin replaces the seat on a vintage Ludwig Mies Van Der Rohe chair Sunday during the Christmas on the Fox Art and Craft Show at the Kane County Fair Grounds.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comAuthor Leslie Goddard discusses the history of Marshall Fields and Co. during "Remembering Marshall Fields at Christmas" at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. A sold out crowd watched as Goddard brought pictures of the Walnut Room Christmas tree and the legendary holiday window displays.
Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comThe audience smiles as author Leslie Goddard discusses the history of Marshall Fields and Co. during "Remembering Marshall Fields at Christmas" at the Prairie Center for the Arts in Schaumburg. A sold out crowd watched as Goddard brought pictures of the Walnut Room Christmas tree and the legendary holiday window displays.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comWomen on the Orangetheory Fitness float wave to the crowd Saturday at the St. Charles Electric Light parade on Main Street.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comCrowds were several people thick on the lined sidewalks Saturday at the St. Charles Electric Light parade on Main Street.
John Starks/jstarks@dailyherald.comThe event makes it's way through town Saturday at the St. Charles Electric Light parade on Main Street.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comMayor Nick Helmer kicked off the start of the Christmas season with the lighting of the tree and Santa arrived to greet the kids in Prospect Heights on Saturday.
Mark Welsh/mwelsh@dailyherald.comMayor Nick Helmer kicked off the start of the Christmas season with the lighting of the tree and Santa arrived as Jack Maglio,7, of Prospect Heights belted out Deck the Halls in Prospect Heights on Saturday.