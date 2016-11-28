Dawn Patrol: Is Barkley the QB of the future for Bears?

Quarterback Matt Barkley threw for 316 yards and three touchdowns in the Bears' 27-21 loss to Tennessee on Sunday at Soldier Field. Associated Press

Imrem: Barkley the Bears' QB for now, not future

Matt Barkley, the Bears' "next man up" at quarterback, did just enough Sunday to be interesting, Mike Imrem writes. No, no, no, Barkley didn't beat the Tennessee Titans, who left Soldier Field with an uninspiring 27-21 victory. What Barkley did do was prove the adage that the most popular athlete in town always is the fourth-string quarterback. Full column.

- Associated Press Tennessee Titans strong safety Da'Norris Searcy intercepts a pass intended for Chicago Bears wide receiver Cameron Meredith during the second half of Sunday's game at Soldier Field.

Rozner: Interest in Bears dropping by the week

The Bears reported 11,086 failing to use their tickets, but it appeared to be considerably more than that on Sunday. They have scored 23 points or less in all 11 games, matching a streak from 1994. Read Barry Rozner's full column here.

Shots fired in Beach Park

Lake County sheriff's police investigating reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in a residential area of Beach Park, where shell casings were found. Full story.

- Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer Hoffman Estates Redhawks players, from left, Bryan Smith, Jack Hominac, Ryan Smith, Ian Ridge, Bryce Smith, Mitchell Lingle and Kale Iwanski hail passing drivers at the corner of Higgins and Roselle roads on Sunday as they try to raise money for their trip next week to Orlando for the Pop Warner national championship.

Pop Warner team pursuing unprecedented three-peat

The Hoffman Estates Redhawks football team is hoping to make history. The Pee Wee football team is chasing a third straight Pop Warner title, something never before accomplished. The squad is now three wins away from the feat, and players are trying to raise money for a return trip to Orlando. Full story.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer Girl Scouts from Fry Elementary school march in the Little Friends Holiday Parade of Lights on Sunday in Naperville.

Parade survives cancellation threat, lights up Naperville

The Little Friends Parade of Lights stepped off Sunday evening in downtown Naperville, with about 50 participating organizations and thousands of spectators. Full story.

- Mark Black | Staff Photographer The Christmas on the Fox Art and Craft Show in St. Charles featured 110 vendors.

Great variety at Christmas craft show in St. Charles

The annual Christmas on the Fox Art and Craft Show held Saturday and Sunday at the Kane County Fairgrounds offered Christmas wares and all manner of potential gifts, including hats, scarves, bird houses, quilts and jewelry. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 38 degrees this morning. Highs around 51 this afternoon, with lows tonight near 41. Full story.

Traffic

Intersection widening and reconstruction work is scheduled to cause restrictions in all directions at Higgins and Big Timber roads near Pingree Grove. Full story.

- Associated Press The Blackhawks' Jonathan Toews and Edmonton's Kris Russell battle for the puck during last Monday's game in Alberta. Toews might return to the Hawks' lineup for Tuesday's home game against Florida.

Dietz: The sooner Toews returns, the better

Coach Joel Quenneville's squad owns the best record in the Western Conference at 14-6-3. But the last two games show why the Blackhawks absolutely can't lose a player like Jonathan Toews. Read beat writer John Dietz's full take here.