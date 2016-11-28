Dawn Patrol: Is Barkley the QB of the future for Bears?

Imrem: Barkley the Bears' QB for now, not future
Matt Barkley, the Bears' "next man up" at quarterback, did just enough Sunday to be interesting, Mike Imrem writes. No, no, no, Barkley didn't beat the Tennessee Titans, who left Soldier Field with an uninspiring 27-21 victory. What Barkley did do was prove the adage that the most popular athlete in town always is the fourth-string quarterback. Full column.
The Bears reported 11,086 failing to use their tickets, but it appeared to be considerably more than that on Sunday. They have scored 23 points or less in all 11 games, matching a streak from 1994. Read Barry Rozner's full column here.
Shots fired in Beach Park
Lake County sheriff's police investigating reports of shots fired early Sunday morning in a residential area of Beach Park, where shell casings were found. Full story.
The Hoffman Estates Redhawks football team is hoping to make history. The Pee Wee football team is chasing a third straight Pop Warner title, something never before accomplished. The squad is now three wins away from the feat, and players are trying to raise money for a return trip to Orlando. Full story.
The Little Friends Parade of Lights stepped off Sunday evening in downtown Naperville, with about 50 participating organizations and thousands of spectators. Full story.
The annual Christmas on the Fox Art and Craft Show held Saturday and Sunday at the Kane County Fairgrounds offered Christmas wares and all manner of potential gifts, including hats, scarves, bird houses, quilts and jewelry. Full story.
Weather
Cloudy and 38 degrees this morning. Highs around 51 this afternoon, with lows tonight near 41. Full story.
Traffic
Intersection widening and reconstruction work is scheduled to cause restrictions in all directions at Higgins and Big Timber roads near Pingree Grove. Full story.
Coach Joel Quenneville's squad owns the best record in the Western Conference at 14-6-3. But the last two games show why the Blackhawks absolutely can't lose a player like Jonathan Toews. Read beat writer John Dietz's full take here.