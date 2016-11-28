Naperville offers reward for shooting suspect's arrest

The suspect who fired at least five rounds from a handgun and wounded a man early Thursday in Naperville is still on the loose, police said Monday.

The suspect, described only as a Hispanic man between 20 and 30 years old, was driving a white, mid-sized SUV in the parking lot of The Addison of Naperville apartment complex on the 1400 block of Fairway Drive when the shooting occurred, police said.

Naperville Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest as police try to track the suspect down.

Meanwhile the 22-year-old West Chicago man who was shot in the shoulder continues to recover at Edward Hospital in Naperville, police Cmdr. Jason Arres said.

The West Chicago man was walking with five friends in the parking lot of the apartment complex just before 2 a.m. Thursday when an argument began about the suspect's driving, Arres said. That's when the suspect opened fire, with one of the five rounds hitting the victim in the shoulder.

Arres said the victim and his friends were returning from a night out and did not know the shooter.

"We know this suspect was driving through the parking lot," Arres said. "We're hoping somebody knows who this may be."

Arres said managers at The Addison of Naperville apartments have been cooperative. The complex participates in the city's crime-free housing program, which involves tenant screening, police site visits and safety seminars for residents to decrease crime in multifamily living environments.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Naperville police or Naperville Crime Stoppers at (630) 420-6006 or contact napervillecrimestoppers.com.