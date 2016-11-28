Glen Ellyn police searching for kidnappers of ride-sharing driver

Glen Ellyn police are searching for two men suspected in the kidnapping of a 36-year-old driver for ride-sharing companies.

Officers were called about 9 p.m. Saturday to the Wal-Mart store at 3S100 Route 53 and found the victim, police said.

The victim told police he was standing outside his car at an apartment complex at 325 Ramblewood Drive when he was approached by two black men in their 20s, one of whom was holding a handgun. One of the suspects is described as about 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing about 110 pounds. The other is described as about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and having short hair and a mustache.

The men forced the victim to drive to several ATMs where they attempted to use his card to withdraw money, police said. It wasn't immediately clear how much cash was taken.

The men then told the victim to drive to the Wal-Mart, police said. The victim was able to run from his captors' car in the parking lot.

The two men last were seen leaving the area in the victim's gray 2009 Nissan Sentra. The victim was not injured, and the car later was found in Glen Ellyn, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at (630) 469-1187.

This is the second kidnapping this year in Glen Ellyn. In August, a Wheaton College student was forced at gunpoint into the back seat of a SUV and forced to withdraw money from several ATMs before being released unharmed in Chicago.

Police charged three suspects in that case.