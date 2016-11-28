Rolling Meadows man sent to jail for sexually abusing woman

A Rolling Meadows man who authorities say sexually abused a woman after they argued has pleaded guilty, court records show.

Originally charged with aggravated sexual abuse and domestic battery, Otto Palma Jr., 28, pleaded guilty to an amended charge of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

He was sentenced to two years of probation and 108 days in Cook County jail. He also was ordered to pay $714 in fines.

Prosecutors said Palma and the woman had an argument in August. They said Palma also blocked the woman from leaving the room where the argument occurred and struck her four times.

Court records show Cook County Judge Joel Greenblatt issued an order of protection requiring Palma to stay away from the woman until Nov. 18, 2030.