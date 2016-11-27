Watson can make a final Heisman statement at ACC title game

Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans (4) tosses a pass as Virginia linebacker Zach Bradshaw (51) closes in during the first half of an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Clemson's Artavis Scott pulls in a touchdown reception while defended by South Carolina's Chris Lammons during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Clemson, S.C. Associated Press

Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson reacts after throwing a touchdown pass to Artavis Scott during the second half of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Clemson, S.C. Associated Press

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente drinks from the Commonwealth Cup as he celebrates their 52-10 win over Virginia after an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Clemson's Mike Williams drags South Carolina's Jamarcus King into the end zone for a touchdown during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Clemson, S.C. Associated Press

Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente and his team celebrate their 52-10 win over Virginia after an NCAA college football game in Blacksburg, Va., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Associated Press

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney hugs Deshaun Watson after an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016, in Clemson, S.C. Clemson won 56-7. Associated Press

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson and the third-ranked Tigers have successfully handled winning their division. Now, Watson's ready for more.

Clemson (11-1; No. 4 CFP) moves on face No. 19 Virginia Tech (9-3) in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Saturday night. One more Tiger win and they're off to the College Football Playoff. A loss would most likely land them on the outside as a two-loss team.

Watson also gets a chance to make one last case he deserves to be among this year's Heisman finalists.

"They're champions on their side just like we are," Watson said. "It's not going to be easy."

Both teams enter the title game off impressive wins over state rivals.

Watson tied his career high of six touchdowns in a 56-7 win over South Carolina, Clemson's biggest margin of victory in the series since 1900.

Virginia Tech running back Sam Rogers gained a career high 105 yards and two touchdowns in the Hokies' 52-10 win over Virginia, its 13th straight win in the rivalry.

"I think this game was a statement game, to tell Clemson that we're coming," Virginia Tech defense end Ken Ekanem said.

Once they get there, the Hokies must handle Clemson's potent offense and Watson, who has thrown for 1,129 yards and 10 touchdowns the past three weeks as the junior's college career - Watson is leaving for the NFL after this season - is ending.

"There's still a lot of opportunity left for us," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said. "We're going to empty our tank this week and get ready for a tough Virginia Tech team."

Things to watch for at the ACC championship game:

RENEWED RIVALS: Clemson and Virginia Tech have played 33 times, but none since 2012 when the Tigers won their third straight in the series with a 38-17 victory. These teams also met for the 2011 ACC title with Clemson taking a 38-10 win to break a 20-year league championship drought. Much has changed since those meetings, most notably the Hokies head coach. Justin Fuente took over this year for the program's iconic leader Frank Beamer.

ROAD TRIP: The teams will have a bit longer to travel to play for a title this year after the ACC withdrew the championship game from its home in Charlotte, North Carolina, amid backlash over the state's law limiting protections for LGBT people . The short, three-month turnaround might lead to a few more empty seats than planned. The Clemson-Virginia Tech final in 2011 in Charlotte drew 73,675 people and last year's Tigers-North Carolina game brought in 74,514. The last non-Charlotte game in 2009 in Tampa, Florida between Clemson and Georgia Tech attracted 44,897 people.

LAMAR-FREE WEEKEND: Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson gets to make a closing Heisman Trophy argument without a response from the favorite, Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson. Watson has upped his game the past two weeks and one more stellar performance might turn a one-time runaway race into a nail-biter for the sport's biggest individual prize.

FIRST YEAR COACHES: First-year head coaches, like Virginia Tech's Justin Fuente, don't have a strong history at the ACC championship. Boston College's Jeff Jagodzinski brought the Eagles there his first year in 2007, losing to Virginia Tech 30-16. Clemson's Dabo Swinney played for a title his first full season on the job in 2009 only to lose 39-34 to Georgia Tech. The next year, Florida State's Jimbo Fisher took his team to the championship game his first season in 2010, falling to the Hokies 44-33.

QUARTERBACK BATTLE: The Hokies won't cede anything to Clemson and Watson, not with a record-setter like Jarod Evans leading their offense. Evans had two TD passes in the win over Virginia for a school record 26 on the season. He's also been responsible for 34 touchdowns this season, also a record for a program that's featured such dynamic quarterbacks as Michael Vick, Logan Thomas and Tyrod Taylor.

