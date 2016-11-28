Women's Top 25 Capsules

hello

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. -- Alaina Coates had 17 points and 14 rebounds to help No. 3 South Carolina beat fourth-ranked Louisville 83-59 on Sunday in the Basketball Hall of Fame women's challenge.

A'ja Wilson and Allisha Gray also scored 17 points apiece for the Gamecocks (5-0), who turned a tight game into a blowout, using a 17-3 run spanning the half to take control. South Carolina led 39-32 when Kaela Davis hit consecutive 3-pointers to expand the advantage to double digits. Fellow transfer Allisha Gray then added a three-point play with 6:42 left in the third quarter that made it 48-32.

Louisville (6-1) could get only within 14 the rest of the way.

Mariya Moore scored 17 and Asia Durr added 13 for the Cardinals, who had cruised through their first six games.

No. 5 BAYLOR 85, No. 8 OHIO STATE 68

ESTERO, Fla. -- Alexis Jones scored 20 points and Baylor beat Ohio State in the championship game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Kristy Wallace scored 15 points and Beatrice Mompremier added 13 for the Lady Bears (7-1), who never trailed.

Kelsey Mitchell scored 17 points for Ohio State (5-2), and shot 5 for 20 before fouling out. The Buckeyes shot only 34 percent for the game, and were outrebounded 52-29.

Baylor trailed for only 6:16 in the three games in the tournament, winning by an average of 30.3 points. Ohio State was the third team ranked No. 9 or better Baylor has already played this season.

Baylor scored the game's first nine points and clamped down defensively against an Ohio State team that came into Sunday averaging 89 points per game. The Buckeyes shot just 28 percent in the first half, going into the break trailing 38-25.

No. 7 MISSISSIPPI STATE 66, HAWAII 41

HONOLULU -- Chinwe Okorie scored 18 points to lead Mississippi State to a win over Hawaii in the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown.

Okorie, a 6-foot-5 senior center, made eight of her 10 shots and had seven rebounds

Victoria Vivians, the tournament's most outstanding player, added 10 points for the Bulldogs (7-0)

Mississippi State opened the game with an 11-0 run and led by as many as 24 points.

Sarah Toeaina and Briana Harris had 11 points apiece for the Rainbow Wahine (2-5).

No. 18 DEPAUL 108, No. 11 SYRACUSE 84

ESTERO, Fla. -- Brooke Schulte scored 21 points, Jacqui Grant added 19 and DePaul easily beat Syracuse in the third-place game at the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Jessica January scored 18 points and tied a career-best with 13 assists for the Blue Demons (5-1), who were 19 for 39 from 3-point range. Ashton Millender scored 14 for DePaul.

Alexis Peterson scored 22 points for Syracuse (4-3), which has dropped three of its last four. Briana Day added 14 for the Orange.

No. 13 OKLAHOMA 70, COLORADO STATE 55

NORMAN, Okla. -- Maddie Manning had 16 points and nine rebounds and Oklahoma used a strong third quarter to defeat Colorado State.

The Sooners (5-0) made 12 of 16 shots and scored a season-high 28 points in the third quarter to stretch a 31-23 halftime advantage to 59-36.

Colorado State (2-3) hit three 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and cut the lead to 12 before Derica Wyatt blunted the surge with a 3-pointer with 1:40 to play.

Sofie Tryggedsson had 11 points for CSU.

No. 15 WASHINGTON 83, PORTLAND 53

PORTLAND, Ore. -- Kelsey Plum had 26 points, Natalie Romeo hit seven 3-pointers for 21 points and Washington rolled to a win over Portland.

Chantel Osahor had 13 points and 17 rebounds for her sixth-straight double-double, a string that included the first triple-double for the Washington (6-1).

The Huskies knocked down four of their 13 3-pointers in the first quarter in opening a 23-8 lead.

After the Pilots (1-5) scored the opening basket, Romeo drained a 3 with Heather Corral following with another. Plum had the next four points to complete a 10-0 run. After two Portland free throws, Osahor had five points with a 3-point play and Romeo a trey in an 8-0 run.

Romeo, a junior transfer from Nebraska, finished one shy of her career high with eight treys for the Cornhuskers.

Darian Slaga had a career-high 24 points for Portland, which shot 18 percent in the first half and 29.5 for the game.

VIRGINIA TECH 67, No. 17 TENNESSEE 63

BLACKSBURG, Va. -- Chanette Hicks had 24 points and a career-high eight steals, Sidney Cook scored 14 points with 12 rebounds and Virginia Tech held off Tennessee, defeating the Lady Vols for the second-straight season.

Vanessa Panousis had 16 points for the Hokies (6-0), who won 57-43 in Knoxville after losing the previous seven meetings.

The Lady Vols (3-2), who lost their second straight, closed the first half on a 19-7 run to take a 31-28 lead. Virginia Tech made 11 of 20 shots in the third, while Tennessee was 5 of 14, to take a 55-44 lead.

Samantha Hill pushed the lead to 13 before the Lady Vols battled back, closing within 62-61 on a Mercedes Russell layup with 43 seconds left. Hicks answered with a layup, but failed to convert the 3-point play and after a Tennessee miss, Hicks made two free throws with 12 seconds left. Tennessee got a bucket but Hill closed it out with a free throw.

Russell led Tennessee with 17 points and 14 rebounds and her three blocked shots moved her into the career top 10.

No. 19 WEST VIRGINIA 82, HIGH POINT 59

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. -- Tynice Martin scored 21 points, Lanay Montgomery had 15 points and 14 rebounds, and West Virginia beat High Point.

Martin was 10 of 20 from the field and Montgomery had her second double-double of the season and 11th of her career. Teana Muldrow added 12 points and 10 boards.

West Virginia (7-0) is off to its best start since opening the 2010-11 season at 16-0. The Mountaineers knocked off Auburn on Thursday to clinch the Savannah Invitational title.

West Virginia held a 45-31 lead at halftime behind Martin's 13 points, Alexis Brewer's 11 and Montgomery's 10. The Mountaineers led by 20 points after three and finished with double-digit steals (16) for the fifth time in seven games.

Camryn Brown scored 19 points and Lindsey Edwards added 16 for High Point (1-4). Brown (13) and Edwards (10) combined to score 23 of High Point's 31 first-half points.

No. 20 KENTUCKY 80, SAMFORD 57

LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Makayla Epps scored 20 points, Evelyn Akhator had 15 points and 13 rebounds and Kentucky defeated Samford.

Taylor Murray also had 15 points, going 5 of 7 from the field and the line, and Makenzie Cann came off the bench for 12 points for the Wildcats (5-1).

Kentucky had a 22-12 lead after one quarter and held Samford scoreless over the final 6:05 of the second to go up 41-17 at the half. The Wildcats held the Bulldogs to two field goals in 14 attempts in the second quarter and 27 percent shooting for the half.

Samford (2-4) hit 9 of 12 in the third quarter, scoring 25 points, but still trailed 63-42. Kassidy Blevins had 18 points and Hannah Nichols added 17 off the bench.

No. 21 MIAMI 74, TEXAS TECH 56

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Laura Cornelius made six 3-pointers and scored a career-high 22 points, Keyona Hayes had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Miami beat Texas Tech to win the Miami Thanksgiving Tournament.

It was the 17th time in program history a player has hit six 3s in a game. She was 6 of 10 from distance and missed her only 3-point attempt in the fourth quarter.

Texas Tech went on a 14-0 run spanning halftime for a 32-31 lead. But Miami had a 50-43 lead after three quarter and Adrienne Motley's 3-pointer started a 10-2 run for a 66-49 lead.

Motley finished with 10 points and Erykah Davenport had eight points and eight rebounds for Miami (5-1). Hayes had her second double-double in three games and the 11th of her career.

Arella Guirantes led Texas Tech (3-2) with 14 points. Jada Terry added 11 points and six boards.