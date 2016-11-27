Lou Williams leads Lakers to season sweep of Hawks, 109-94

Atlanta Hawks forward Kent Bazemore, left, battles for a rebound with Los Angeles Lakers guard Nick Young, center, and forward Thomas Robinson during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Los Angeles Lakers guard Jose Calderon, right, of Spain, drives toward the basket as Atlanta Hawks guard Dennis Schroder, of Germany, falls during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard dunks during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Los Angeles Lakers, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard, left, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Larry Nance Jr. battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks guard Tim Hardaway Jr., left, shoots as Los Angeles Lakers center Tarik Black defends during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks center Dwight Howard, left, and Los Angeles Lakers forward Thomas Robinson battle for a rebound during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks forward Mike Muscala, left, blocks the shot of Los Angeles Lakers forward Brandon Ingram during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016, in Los Angeles. Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Lou Williams scored 13 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Jordan Clarkson added 18 points and the Los Angeles Lakers overcame the absence of two injured starters for a 109-94 victory over the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday night.

Nick Young scored 17 points as the Lakers swept their season series with Atlanta in a confident second-half performance.

Los Angeles (9-9) won for just the second time in six games during a brutal part of its schedule, as Williams led a fourth-quarter surge past his former team for the second time this month.

Kent Bazemore scored 21 points and Dwight Howard added 19 points and nine rebounds amid constant boos for the Hawks, who have lost five of six after a 9-2 start to the season.

Julius Randle and D'Angelo Russell missed another game due to injuries, but the Lakers compensated for the absence of two starters with a balanced offensive effort including eight players with at least seven points. Randle missed his third game with a hip pointer, while Russell is out for at least two weeks to rest a sore left knee.

But Young returned to the lineup after missing Friday's loss to Golden State with a sprained toe, and he immediately made another big impact in his resurgent season.

Young scored 12 points in the second quarter, hitting three of his four first-half 3-pointers while the Lakers swiftly turned a 13-point deficit into an 11-point lead.

The Lakers won at Atlanta 123-116 earlier this month, with Williams scoring 16 of his 18 points in the fourth quarter in his home state. He played two seasons for the Hawks from 2012-14.

BOOING DWIGHT

Although Howard wore a new uniform, he constantly received the same vociferous disdain that will follow him at Staples Center for his entire career. The big center spurned the Lakers in free agency in 2013 after one tumultuous season alongside Kobe Bryant, taking $20 million less than Los Angeles offered him and signing with Houston.

Howard scored 13 points in the first quarter, but had little success afterward.

TIP-INS

Hawks: Bazemore spent 23 games with the Lakers late in the 2013-14 season after a trade with Golden State. He left as a free agent for Atlanta. ... Atlanta made its third stop on a five-game road trip. ... Former Lakers forward Ryan Kelly played in the closing minutes.

Lakers: The club celebrated the 100th birthday of late broadcaster Chick Hearn with tributes throughout the game. Among his numerous achievements in a Hall of Fame career, Hearn called 3,338 consecutive Lakers games from 1965 until he had heart surgery during the 2001-02 season. ... Los Angeles played its 10th home game in the first 33 days of the season. The Lakers only have three home games in the next 27 days before a Christmas meeting with the Clippers. ... Thomas Robinson had a season-high nine points in his first start for the Lakers.

UP NEXT

Hawks: Road trip continues at Golden State on Monday.

Lakers: Open a four-game road trip at New Orleans on Tuesday.