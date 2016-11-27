Okorie helps No. 7 Mississippi State rout Hawaii 66-41

HONOLULU -- Chinwe Okorie scored 18 points to lead No. 7 Mississippi State to a 66-41 win over Hawaii in the final day of the Rainbow Wahine Showdown on Sunday.

Okorie, a 6-foot-5 senior center, made eight of her 10 shots and had seven rebounds

Victoria Vivians, the tournament's most outstanding player, added 10 points for the Bulldogs (7-0)

It was the lowing scoring output of the season for Hawaii, which shot just 32 percent from the field and 17 percent (2 of 12) on 3-pointers.

Mississippi State opened the game with an 11-0 run and led by as many as 24 points.

Sarah Toeaina and Briana Harris had 11 points apiece for the Rainbow Wahine (2-5).

Mississippi State held a 33-19 lead at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Mississippi State: The Bulldogs, who returned all five starters and 90 percent of their scoring from a season ago, did well to build depth in their three games in Honolulu. All 13 players that saw court time scored in an 88-51 win over San Jose State Saturday and all 13 played at least two minutes against Hawaii Sunday.

Hawaii: The Rainbow Wahine posted a 21-win season and went to their first NCAA tournament since 1998 last year, but returned just two starters from that team. Against the veteran-laden Bulldogs, they started three freshmen, a sophomore and a junior.

UP NEXT

Mississippi State, which is off to its best start to a season since it opened the 2014-15 season with 18 straight wins, will next play at Iowa State Saturday.

Hawaii, which is off to its worst start since it opened the 2012-13 season 2-6, will play at No. 9 UCLA Sunday.