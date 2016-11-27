Bears drop to 2-9 after 27-21 loss to Titans

Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota (8) runs the ball during the second half. Associated Press

Chicago Bears quarterback Matt Barkley (12) and running back Jordan Howard (24) chase the loose ball during the second half against the Tennessee Titans, Sunday in Chicago. Associated Press

By the time the Bears scored a Matt Barkley-to-Marquess Wilson 8-yard, cosmetic touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, it appeared the outcome had long since been decided.

But a late Bears touchdown -- Barkley's third TD pass --made it interesting. And the Bears even threatened the Titans' endzone near the end of the game for a win.

Alas, the 27-21 defeat at the hands of the Tennessee Titans dropped the Bears to 2-9, while the victorious visitors moved to 6-6.

Titans' second-year quarterback Marcus Mariota demonstrated throughout the lopsided affair what a difference the right player can make at the most important position.

That's a concept the Bears must embrace as they prepare for next April's draft, in which they are likely to have a top-five pick.

Mariota picked apart the Bears' defense with precision passing and showed his athleticism by running for big yardage when necessary.

The Bears, as expected, struggled behind inexperienced four-year veteran Barkley, who was making his first NFL start. Barkley got the call with starter Jay Cutler inactive with a shoulder injury and two other quarterbacks, Brian Hoyer and Connor Shaw, on injured reserve.

After spotting the Bears an early 7-0 lead the Titans scored the final 21 points of the first half.

The visitors tied it 7-7 when Derrick Henry beat Sam Acho around the left end for an 11-yard TD run on the penultimate play of the first quarter. Then Marcus Mariota found tight end Delanie Walker in front of Bears linebacker Danny Trevathan for an 8-yard TD toss.

In his two-year NFL career, Mariota has thrown 32 touchdown passes in the red zone and no interceptions.

Late in the second quarter, Mariota led Rishard Matthews to the back of the end zone, where he laid out to make a diving catch behind Tracy Porter and Adrian Amos.

Th Bears scored first on tight end Daniel Brown's 7-yard TD reception, his first catch as a Bear and the first NFL touchdown for the second-year player from James Madison.

The 6-foot-5, 243-pound Brown has only been with the team since he was signed from the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad on Oct. 24.

As he did for much of the day, rookie running back Jordan Howard supplied most of the production on the drive, picking up 23 yards on a well-designed screen pass and one play later bolting 22 yards around left end.

