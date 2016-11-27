Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 11/27/2016 7:00 AM

Hundreds flee for government-held districts in Aleppo

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

BEIRUT -- A Syrian war monitoring group says at least 400 people in the contested city of Aleppo have fled opposition-held districts to areas under government control.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says the evacuees sought refuge in the Masaken Hanano neighborhood in eastern Aleppo, which was taken by pro-government forces on Saturday.

An estimated quarter-million people are trapped in wretched conditions in rebel-held eastern Aleppo since the government sealed its siege of the enclave in late August. Food supplies are running perilously low, the U.N. warned Thursday, and hospitals have come under relentless attack by the government.

The Observatory said another 30 families fled the city's rebel-held eastern areas to the Sheikh Maqsoud neighborhood, under Kurdish control.

Syrian state media said "hundreds" of people were evacuated Saturday.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account