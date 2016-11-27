Breaking News Bar
 
Iraq hospital brimming with Mosul civilian, army casualties

  • An Iraqi injured man who was wounded in Mosul during the fighting between the Iraqi forces and the Islamic State militants, receive medical treatments inside the emergency room of Rojava hospital, in Irbil, north Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of IS militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties.

  • An Iraqi injured man who was wounded by a mortar shell lies, covered by blankets, on the front of an Iraqi forces humvee, as they bring him for treatment at a field hospital, in the Samah front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of IS militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties.

  • An Iraqi injured boy, background, who was wounded in Mosul during the fighting between the Iraqi forces and the Islamic State militants, receives medical treatment inside an emergency room at Rojava hospital, in Irbil, north Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of IS militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties.

  • An Iraqi injured boy who was wounded in Mosul during the fighting between the Iraqi forces and the Islamic State militants, receives medical treatments inside an emergency room at Rojava hospital, in Irbil, north Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of IS militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties.

  • Relatives of an Iraqi injured soldier who was wounded in Mosul during the fighting between the Iraqi forces and the Islamic State militants, gather around him as he waits to receive medical treatment inside the emergency room of Rojava hospital, in Irbil, north Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of IS militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties.

  • An Iraqi boy, right, stands near an injured man who was wounded in Mosul during the fighting between the Iraqi forces and the Islamic State militants, as he lies on a bed inside the emergency at Rojava hospital, in Irbil, north Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of IS militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties.

  • An Iraqi injured man who was wounded in Mosul during the fighting between the Iraqi forces and the Islamic State militants, receive medical treatments inside the emergency room of Rojava hospital, in Irbil, north Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of IS militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties.

  • Iraqi special forces soldiers from the medical unit, carry an injured man who was wounded by a mortar shell during the fighting between the Islamic State militants and the Iraqi forces, at a field hospital, in the Samah front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of IS militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties.

  • An Iraqi injured soldier who was wounded in Mosul during the fighting, receives medical treatments inside the emergency room of Rojava hospital, in Irbil, north Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of IS militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties.

  • Iraqi special forces soldiers from the medical unit, and an American medic volunteer, center left, treat an injured man who was wounded by a mortar shell at a field hospital, in the Samah front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of IS militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties.

  • An alleged Islamic State group collaborator who was captured by the Iraqi forces sits inside a military humvee, in the Samah front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2016. The offensive to free Mosul of IS militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties.

IRBIL, Iraq -- Doctors in the main hospital treating trauma victims from the battle for Mosul say they are overflowing with casualties, both civilians and soldiers.

Speaking late Sunday, Dr. Marwan Ghafuri of the West Irbil Hospital said the location, the main triage center for trauma cases from Iraq's second-largest city, is seeing 100 to 150 patients daily.

He said the site "does not have enough beds" in the emergency room, but that authorities were expecting the tide to stay similar for three months.

The offensive to free Mosul of Islamic State militants is now in its second month, and progress has slowed as troops try to avoid mass civilian casualties. The military officially bans reporting on its numbers of killed and injured, although field medics have noted at least dozens.

