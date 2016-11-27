Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 11/27/2016 9:46 AM

Body recovered from lake identified as missing Fox Lake woman

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

The body of a woman recovered Saturday from Nippersink Lake in Fox Lake has been identified as Mary Anton, a 57-year-old resident of the village.

Anton originally was reported missing on Friday, Lake County Chief Deputy Coroner Orlando Portillo said. An autopsy will be conducted Monday afternoon, he added.

Fox Lake officers responded at 2:45 p.m. Saturday to a call regarding a dead dog in the lake near the 200 block of Leisure Drive, police said. An officer checking the shoreline discovered Anton's body, police said.

Anton was clothed and there were no obvious signs of physical trauma, Portillo said.

Police said her death is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account