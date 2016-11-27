Body recovered from lake identified as missing Fox Lake woman

The body of a woman recovered Saturday from Nippersink Lake in Fox Lake has been identified as Mary Anton, a 57-year-old resident of the village.

Anton originally was reported missing on Friday, Lake County Chief Deputy Coroner Orlando Portillo said. An autopsy will be conducted Monday afternoon, he added.

Fox Lake officers responded at 2:45 p.m. Saturday to a call regarding a dead dog in the lake near the 200 block of Leisure Drive, police said. An officer checking the shoreline discovered Anton's body, police said.

Anton was clothed and there were no obvious signs of physical trauma, Portillo said.

Police said her death is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community.