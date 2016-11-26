AP source: LSU to retain Ed Orgeron as coach

BATON ROUGE, La. -- A person familiar with the situation says LSU has decided to keep Ed Orgeron, giving the interim football coach the job on a permanent basis.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Saturday because LSU does not plan to make the decision public until an announcement scheduled for the afternoon.

The move comes two days after the No. 25 Tigers defeated No. 22 Texas A&M 54-39. Following Thursday night's the game, chants of "Keep coach O" could be heard from the LSU's locker room.

Orgeron, a Louisiana native, has gone 5-2 since taking over for Les Miles, who was fired in late September after LSU started 2-2. LSU's two losses since Orgeron was promoted came against No. 1 Alabama and Southeastern Conference East Division champion Florida.

This marked the second winning interim stint at a major program for Orgeron, who went 6-2 at USC after Lane Kiffin was fired in 2013.

