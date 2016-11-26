Bradley secures 1st Swansea success with 5-4 win over Palace

Swansea City's Leroy Fer, left, celebrates scoring during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Associated Press

Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke, center, celebrates with teammates after scoring his side's fourth goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Associated Press

Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson celebrates scoring his side's first goal during their English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Associated Press

Swansea City manager Bob Bradley watches the English Premier League soccer match against Crystal Palace at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday Nov. 26, 2016. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Associated Press

Swansea City's Fernando Llorente, right, celebrates scoring the winning goal against Crystal Palace during the English Premier League soccer match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea, Wales, Saturday Nov. 26, 2016. (Nick Potts/PA via AP) Associated Press

SWANSEA, England -- Bob Bradley celebrated his first win as Swansea manager when Fernando Llorente's stoppage-time double clinched a wild 5-4 victory over Crystal Palace in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Swansea led 3-1 with 15 minutes to go but faced a sixth successive winless game after going 4-3 behind by conceding three goals in nine minutes.

The comeback ended Bradley's wait for a Premier League win but Palace manager Alan Pardew was condemned to a sixth loss in a row.

Swansea climbed off the bottom of the 20-team standings and Palace was two points ahead in 16th.

It started so well for Palace as Swansea's aerial struggles were exposed against the powerful Christian Benteke.

He nodded the ball down into the path of Wilfried Zaha, who made the most of timid defending from Neil Taylor and Federico Fernandez to fire his fourth goal of the season past goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski.

But the mood changed inside Liberty Stadium when Jason Puncheon was adjudged to have fouled Jack Cork on the edge of the penalty area. Gylfi Sigurdsson struck a terrific free kick past Wayne Hennessey to equalize in the 36th.

It was a lifeline for Swansea as the host rarely threatened up until that point, but it almost threw it away two minutes later when Zaha headed Yohan Cabaye's cross against the crossbar before the ball was bundled to safety.

After the break, Palace forward Connor Wickham was taken off on a stretcher with what appeared to be a knee injury.

The London club was being pushed back as Sigurdsson and Modou Barrow became increasingly influential and Swansea took the lead in the 66th.

Substitute Llorente's first touch proving crucial after heading toward the goal. Although Yohan Cabaye stopped the ball on the line with the possible use of an arm, Leroy Fer was primed to squeeze home the rebound. Two minutes later Palace struggled to cope with another set-piece and Fer finished again at the far post for his sixth goal of the season.

But Palace gave itself a lifeline when James Tomkins bundled home before Zaha's cross struck Cork and looped over Fabianski. Palace surged back in front when Benteke found the net off a post in a crowded goalmouth.

But Swansea was not finished yet and Llorente diverted home a shot from Sigurdsson before prodding in the winner.