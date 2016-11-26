AD: W. Michigan coach Fleck hasn't spoken to other schools

hello

Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck yells to the referees during an NCAA college football game against Toledo in Kalamazoo, Mich., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. WMU won, 55-35. (Bryan Bennett/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP) Associated Press

Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard says coach P.J. Fleck has not spoken with other schools about coaching jobs.

Beauregard made her statement in a text message to The Associated Press on Saturday.

Fleck, 35, has led the Broncos to a 12-0 record and a No. 14 ranking this season, and his breakout success has made him a popular target for rumors. Beauregard said Fleck is "committed to the WMU Broncos and preparing for the MAC championship game." Western Michigan will face Ohio on Friday at Ford Field in Detroit for the MAC Championship.

Fleck led the program to a 1-11 record his first year in 2013, then 8-5 finishes the next two years.

__

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .