Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 11/26/2016 12:38 PM

AD: W. Michigan coach Fleck hasn't spoken to other schools

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck yells to the referees during an NCAA college football game against Toledo in Kalamazoo, Mich., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. WMU won, 55-35. (Bryan Bennett/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP)

      Western Michigan head coach P.J. Fleck yells to the referees during an NCAA college football game against Toledo in Kalamazoo, Mich., Friday, Nov. 25, 2016. WMU won, 55-35. (Bryan Bennett/Kalamazoo Gazette-MLive Media Group via AP)
    Associated Press

 
By Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

Western Michigan athletic director Kathy Beauregard says coach P.J. Fleck has not spoken with other schools about coaching jobs.

Beauregard made her statement in a text message to The Associated Press on Saturday.

Fleck, 35, has led the Broncos to a 12-0 record and a No. 14 ranking this season, and his breakout success has made him a popular target for rumors. Beauregard said Fleck is "committed to the WMU Broncos and preparing for the MAC championship game." Western Michigan will face Ohio on Friday at Ford Field in Detroit for the MAC Championship.

Fleck led the program to a 1-11 record his first year in 2013, then 8-5 finishes the next two years.

__

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account