Falque scores twice as Torino beats Chievo 2-1 in Serie A

Torino's Andrea Belotti, right, and Chievo's Jonathan De Guzman compete for the ball during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Chievo in Turin's Olympic stadium, Italy, Saturday Nov. 26, 2016. (Alessandro Di Marco/ ANSA via AP) Associated Press

Torino's Iago Falque, left, celebrates with Daniele Baselli after scoring during the Italian Serie A soccer match between Torino and Chievo in Turin's Olympic stadium, Italy, Saturday Nov. 26, 2016 (Alessandro Di Marco/ ANSA via AP) Associated Press

MILAN -- Iago Falque netted twice in three first-half minutes to fire Torino past Chievo Verona 2-1 in Serie A on Saturday.

Torino moved level on points with fourth-place Lazio and Atalanta, which visit Palermo and Bologna respectively on Sunday.

Italy forward Andrea Belotti scored two in both of his past two matches for Torino, but this time it was his teammate who stole the headlines.

Falque netted his first in the 35th minute, sprinting to the back post to head in Antonio Barreca's cross from the left. The midfielder doubled his tally with a delightful curled effort into the top left corner for his sixth goal in the last five home games.

Roberto Inglese headed in a corner five minutes from time, moments after a good save from Torino goalkeeper Joe Hart.

But any hope Chievo had of snatching a point evaporated minutes later when Fabrizio Cacciatore - who was still unhappy after being denied a penalty - was shown a straight red card for dissent.

AC Milan can move to within four points of Serie A leader Juventus with a win at Empoli later.