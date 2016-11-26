Rampant Monaco thrashes Marseille 4-0 in French league

Monaco's head coach Leonardo Jardim gestures during the Champions League Group E soccer match Monaco against Tottenham at the Louis II stadium in Monaco, Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2016. Associated Press

PARIS -- Marseille's motto, "Droit au But," translates as "Straight to The Goal." Averaging three goals per match, Monaco has adopted the maxim this season and made it clear to its Mediterranean rival on Saturday.

Monaco striker Valere Germain netted a brace at Stade Louis II and Gabriel Boschilia scored a beautiful direct free kick as the Principality side reasserted its French league title credentials with a 4-0 thrashing of nine-time champion Marseille.

The win lifted Monaco to top spot in the standings. Leonardo Jardim's side is level on points with Nice but has better goal difference.

Nice hosts Bastia on Sunday.

After a tight start to the game, Boschilia put the hosts in front in the 23rd minute with a 20-meter strike in the top left corner.

Germain made it 2-0 near the half-hour mark with a header from Bernardo Sliva's fine cross and extended Monaco's lead 10 minutes later. Germain was set up by striker Radamel Falcao, who diverted a cross from Djibril Sidibe for his teammate on the left side of the area. Germain's fine technique was then on display: He controlled the ball and curled it past Marseille keeper Yohann Pele at the far post.

Marseille's best chance came in the 75th as substitute Remi Cabella found himself unmarked in the box but saw his powerful shot parried away by Danijel Subasic.

Marseille's misery was compounded in added time after the visitors gave the ball away in front of the box. Germain tried to surprise Pele with a lob but the goalkeeper managed to tip the ball in the air and Guido Carillo headed it home.

Monaco, the team with the best attacking record in Europe's top five leagues, is chasing its first league title since 2000. It is unbeaten in eight games and extended its winning streak to five matches in all competitions after knocking out Tottenham in the Champions League midweek.

Marseille has won only one game under new coach Rudi Garcia and lags 15 points behind Monaco.