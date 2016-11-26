Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 11/26/2016 4:02 PM

Iowa player says Nebraska player hurled racial slurs at him

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

IOWA CITY, Iowa -- An Iowa football player says a Nebraska player directed racial slurs at him as the Big Ten rivals played in Iowa City on Friday.

The Des Moines Register reports (http://dmreg.co/2fCvYl5 ) that Iowa defensive tackle Faith Ekakitie says he was the target of racial slurs from a Nebraska offensive lineman. Ekakitie, who is black, declined to name the player during postgame interviews Friday evening.

Asked Saturday by The Associated Press about Ekakitie's allegation, Nebraska football spokesman Keith Mann sent a one-sentence written statement saying the Nebraska athletic department and team officials are aware of Ekakitie's comments. Mann did not respond to follow-up questions asking whether team officials had spoken to Nebraska players about the allegations or whether Nebraska plans to investigate.

The 6-foot-3, 290-pound Ekakitie is a native of Brampton, Ontario, and went to high school in Lake Forest, Illinois. He finished with five tackles in Iowa's 40-10 win over Nebraska.

___

More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25 .

___

Information from: The Des Moines Register, http://www.desmoinesregister.com

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account