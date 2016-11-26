Breaking News Bar
 
News
posted: 11/26/2016 7:00 AM

IS mortars kill 16 Iraqi civilians in Mosul

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • An Iraqi soldier fires a mortar shell against the Islamic State militants, in the Samah front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Friday Nov. 25, 2016. Iraqi special forces fought house to house in Mosul, while focusing efforts on winning hearts and minds among civilians and gleaning information about Islamic State militants holed up in buildings sometimes just a block away.

      An Iraqi soldier fires a mortar shell against the Islamic State militants, in the Samah front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Friday Nov. 25, 2016. Iraqi special forces fought house to house in Mosul, while focusing efforts on winning hearts and minds among civilians and gleaning information about Islamic State militants holed up in buildings sometimes just a block away.
    Associated Press

  • Iraqi special forces soldiers patrol in the Bakr front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Friday Nov. 25, 2016. Iraqi special forces fought house to house in Mosul, while focusing efforts on winning hearts and minds among civilians and gleaning information about Islamic State militants holed up in buildings sometimes just a block away.

      Iraqi special forces soldiers patrol in the Bakr front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Friday Nov. 25, 2016. Iraqi special forces fought house to house in Mosul, while focusing efforts on winning hearts and minds among civilians and gleaning information about Islamic State militants holed up in buildings sometimes just a block away.
    Associated Press

  • Iraqi soldier cover their ears during a mortar shell against Islamic State militants, in the Samah front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Friday Nov. 25, 2016. Iraqi special forces fought house to house in Mosul, while focusing efforts on winning hearts and minds among civilians and gleaning information about Islamic State militants holed up in buildings sometimes just a block away.

      Iraqi soldier cover their ears during a mortar shell against Islamic State militants, in the Samah front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Friday Nov. 25, 2016. Iraqi special forces fought house to house in Mosul, while focusing efforts on winning hearts and minds among civilians and gleaning information about Islamic State militants holed up in buildings sometimes just a block away.
    Associated Press

  • An Iraqi special forces soldier battles against Islamic State militants, in the Bakr front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Friday Nov. 25, 2016. Iraqi special forces fought house to house in Mosul, while focusing efforts on winning hearts and minds among civilians and gleaning information about Islamic State militants holed up in buildings sometimes just a block away.

      An Iraqi special forces soldier battles against Islamic State militants, in the Bakr front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Friday Nov. 25, 2016. Iraqi special forces fought house to house in Mosul, while focusing efforts on winning hearts and minds among civilians and gleaning information about Islamic State militants holed up in buildings sometimes just a block away.
    Associated Press

  • An Iraqi special forces soldier battles against the Islamic State militants from house to house, in the Bakr front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Friday Nov. 25, 2016. Iraqi special forces fought house to house in Mosul, while focusing efforts on winning hearts and minds among civilians and gleaning information about Islamic State militants holed up in buildings sometimes just a block away.

      An Iraqi special forces soldier battles against the Islamic State militants from house to house, in the Bakr front line neighborhood, in Mosul, Iraq, Friday Nov. 25, 2016. Iraqi special forces fought house to house in Mosul, while focusing efforts on winning hearts and minds among civilians and gleaning information about Islamic State militants holed up in buildings sometimes just a block away.
    Associated Press

 
By BRIAN ROHAN
Associated Press
 
 

MOSUL, Iraq -- Iraqi military and hospital officials say mortar rounds fired by Islamic State militants have killed 16 civilians in neighborhoods already retaken by troops.

They said the bodies of the 16, killed overnight and early on Saturday, have been brought to military hospitals in eastern Mosul.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to the media.

In Mosul, an Associated Press team in eastern Mosul on Saturday says scores of civilians are continuing to stream out of the inner neighborhoods of the city to escape the fighting, making their way to camps for the displaced.

The U.N. refugee agency, UNHCR, says at least 73,000 Iraqis have fled Mosul since the government's campaign to retake the city began on Oct. 17.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account