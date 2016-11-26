Breaking News Bar
 
Daily Herald photographer recalls meeting Castro

  • Daily Herald photographer Mark Welsh stands next to Fidel Castro as the former Cuban leader addresses journalists who accompanied then Illinois Gov. George Ryan on a humanitarian mission in 1999.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Daily Herald staff photographer Mark Welsh captured street scenes -- like this one taken from the back of a vintage 1957 Chevy used as a taxi -- during a 5-day trip to Cuba to cover former Illinois Gov. George Ryan's humanitarian mission.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Vintage cars drove through the streets of Cuba during Daily Herald staff photographer Mark Welsh's 5-day trip to the country in 1999.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Fidel Castro walks through the streets of Havana, Cuba in 1999 with his security detail.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Children smile for Daily Herald staff photographer Mark Welsh during his 5-day trip to Cuba in 1999 to cover former Illinois Gov. George Ryan's humanitarian mission.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Signs of liberation were visible in Havana, Cuba in 1999.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Young military school kids head off to their classes in Havana, Cuba in 1999.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Cuba's former leader Fidel Castro addresses the media at the University of Havana in 1999.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Daily Herald photographer Mark Welsh captured this portrait of a woman smoking a Cuban cigar while on a 5-day trip to Cuba in 1999.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Fidel Castro casts a smile as he says goodbye to journalists during former Illinois Gov. George Ryan's humanitarian mission to Cuba in 1999.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

  • Vintage cars filled the streets of Cuba in 1999, when Daily Herald photographer Mark Welsh visited the country to cover former Illinois Gov. George Ryan's humanitarian mission.

    Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer

 
Jessica Cilella
 
 

Despite not knowing a lick of Spanish, Daily Herald photographer Mark Welsh remembers stopping in his tracks when he heard Fidel Castro speak.

"He had a very loud voice, a voice that made it known he was in the room. All eyes were on him when he was talking," Welsh said. "He was the type of guy you couldn't understand a word he was saying, but you could stand there and watch him for hours."

Welsh had an opportunity to do just that in 1999, while covering former Illinois Gov. George Ryan's humanitarian trip to Cuba. Ryan and Castro were set to meet at the University of Havana to discuss agriculture and other trade opportunities, but Welsh said there was speculation Castro might not show.

When Castro entered the room in his green military fatigues, Welsh recalls jumping over desks and chairs to get the two leaders in the same frame. When Ryan left, Castro stayed to talk with journalists for several hours afterward, Welsh said.

"I was about two feet away from him," he said. "I did not want to give up that spot for anything. I just wanted to soak in that moment."

During the 5-day trip, Welsh had an opportunity to visit a few areas outside Havana as well, including some farms and Ernest Hemingway's home. He said he hardly slept because he was so pumped with adrenaline.

"If I wasn't taking pictures I was just venturing out on my own, all hours of the night and day," he said. "The country is beautiful, the people were beautiful. The music, the night life was just spectacular."

Getting images back to the U.S. was tricky, as the internet was not widely available at the time. Welsh remembers getting his film developed at a 1-hour photo lab for $1 per roll and then hurrying to an Assocated Press office to get the images transmitted, which didn't always work. Despite some troubles, Welsh said the Cuba visit was a great moment in his life and meeting Castro was "icing on the cake."

"I didn't agree with his politics or his tactics or how he went about change in the government, but it was still fascinating to meet the man and be part of that history," Welsh said. "Meeting him was one of the highlights of my career."

