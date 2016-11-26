St. Charles holds Electric Christmas Parade

St. Charles held its Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening following it afternoon Holiday Homecoming.

Along with Santa, a couple of well-known participants in the parade were honorary grand marshals Donnie Wahlberg, star of "Blue Bloods" and founding member of New Kids on the Block, and his wife, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, comedic actress and radio host. The couple lives in St. Charles, where they film the reality show "Donnie Loves Jenny," which airs on A&E and follows the couple's activities.

Last year's event drew a crowd estimated at 23,000 people.