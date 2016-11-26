Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 11/26/2016 7:49 PM

St. Charles holds Electric Christmas Parade

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • People stopped to look at a decorated fire truck Saturday after the St. Charles Electric Light parade.

       People stopped to look at a decorated fire truck Saturday after the St. Charles Electric Light parade.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Women on the Orangetheory Fitness float wave to the crowd Saturday at the St. Charles Electric Light parade on Main Street.

       Women on the Orangetheory Fitness float wave to the crowd Saturday at the St. Charles Electric Light parade on Main Street.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A float promoting another festival creeps across the Main St. bridge Saturday at the St. Charles Electric Light parade.

       A float promoting another festival creeps across the Main St. bridge Saturday at the St. Charles Electric Light parade.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • Crowds were several people thick on the lined sidewalks Saturday at the St. Charles Electric Light parade on Main Street.

       Crowds were several people thick on the lined sidewalks Saturday at the St. Charles Electric Light parade on Main Street.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • A woman records the event on her cellphone Saturday at the St. Charles Electric Light parade on Main Street.

       A woman records the event on her cellphone Saturday at the St. Charles Electric Light parade on Main Street.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

  • The event makes its way through town Saturday at the St. Charles Electric Light parade on Main Street.

       The event makes its way through town Saturday at the St. Charles Electric Light parade on Main Street.
    John Starks | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald report

St. Charles held its Electric Christmas Parade Saturday evening following it afternoon Holiday Homecoming.

Along with Santa, a couple of well-known participants in the parade were honorary grand marshals Donnie Wahlberg, star of "Blue Bloods" and founding member of New Kids on the Block, and his wife, Jenny McCarthy Wahlberg, comedic actress and radio host. The couple lives in St. Charles, where they film the reality show "Donnie Loves Jenny," which airs on A&E and follows the couple's activities.

Last year's event drew a crowd estimated at 23,000 people.

  • This article filed under:
  • News
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account