Elk Grove father/daughter make beautiful music in Goodman's 'Christmas Carol'

hello

Musicians Malcolm Ruhl, clockwise from left, Andrew Coil, Madeline Ruhl and Justin Amolsch rehearse for Goodman Theatre's "A Christmas Carol." Courtesy of Goodman Theatre

Malcolm Ruhl and his daughter Madeline Ruhl perform in Goodman Theatre's 39th annual production of "A Christmas Carol." Courtesy of Goodman Theatre

Like many families, the Ruhls will spend the holidays together. But they won't necessarily be sitting around a fireplace or at a dining room table.

Multi-instrumentalist and music director Malcolm of Elk Grove Village and his flutist/actress daughter Madeline will spend a considerable amount of their time on stage playing street musicians in Goodman Theatre's 39th annual production of "A Christmas Carol."

This marks Malcom's 12th year performing in the show and his fifth as its music director. With so many actors, musicians, crew members and creative team members returning every year, being part of the production feels like a family reunion, Malcolm said.

"It's a holiday celebration with people you love," said the Joseph Jefferson Award-winning music director and musician who has worked with American Blues, Drury Lane, Lookingglass and Northlight theaters among others.

He means that literally. Two years ago, one of the violinists left and composer Andrew Hansen suggested replacing the violin with a flute. Malcolm mentioned the opening to his daughter Madeline. A 2012 graduate of Hawaii Pacific University, Madeline had been principal flutist for the concert band for each of her four years there.

Madeline, a medical writer and public health specialist, learned about the "Christmas Carol" opening a week after she left the Chicago area for Portland, Oregon.

For a day, the 26-year-old mulled over whether she should audition. In the end, she submitted a tape.

"I had to audition. I knew I would regret it if I didn't," she said.

"I feel honored to be part of this production. It's a really special show," said Madeline, whose introduction to music began with violin lessons at age 7. She's played ever since, but is currently pursuing a master's degree in public health epidemiology at Loyola University.

"I still don't know what I want to be when I grow up," she joked, "but art will always be a huge part of my life."

Malcolm knew from childhood he wanted to make music his career, but he never pushed his children to follow in his footsteps.

"I let them know I thought they had the talent ... but they made the choices," he said. "As a parent I tried to tell both of my kids to do everything you can to find where your passions lie and pursue those passions."

This isn't the first time members of the Ruhl family have played together. Malcolm served as music director for Highland Park's now-shuttered Apple Tree Theatre, where Madeline and her sister played in the youth ensemble. In recent years, they played together at the Old Town School of Folk Music.

For Malcolm, playing with Madeline in "A Christmas Carol" is a dream come true.

"After a certain age, you don't have (your children) around anymore," he said. "The opportunity to have that for 10 weeks is great."

"A Christmas Carol" runs through Dec. 31, at Goodman Theatre, 170 N. Dearborn St. Chicago. (312) 443-3800 or goodmantheatre.org/carol.