Big game James: LeBron attending Ohio State-Michigan game

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James is jamming one of college football's biggest games into his busy schedule.
James and several Cleveland teammates plan to attend Saturday's Ohio State-Michigan game in Columbus before they play in Philadelphia that night. James has been on the sideline at Ohio Stadium in the past, but not for a game he said is on his "bucket list." This year's matchup between the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 3 Wolverines has national championship implications.
The defending NBA champion Cavs host Dallas on Friday night before James and others will take in the OSU-Michigan rivalry.
James has provided Ohio State's players with cleats inspired by his signature Nike sneakers. He said the idea to develop a cleat for one of his shoes began years ago.
He's picked the right time to unveil them as Michigan is outfitted in Jordan Brand, gear designed by Michael Jordan.
___
More AP college football: www.collegefootball.ap.org