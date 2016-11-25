Big game James: LeBron attending Ohio State-Michigan game

CLEVELAND -- LeBron James is jamming one of college football's biggest games into his busy schedule.

James and several Cleveland teammates plan to attend Saturday's Ohio State-Michigan game in Columbus before they play in Philadelphia that night. James has been on the sideline at Ohio Stadium in the past, but not for a game he said is on his "bucket list." This year's matchup between the No. 2 Buckeyes and No. 3 Wolverines has national championship implications.

The defending NBA champion Cavs host Dallas on Friday night before James and others will take in the OSU-Michigan rivalry.

James has provided Ohio State's players with cleats inspired by his signature Nike sneakers. He said the idea to develop a cleat for one of his shoes began years ago.

He's picked the right time to unveil them as Michigan is outfitted in Jordan Brand, gear designed by Michael Jordan.

