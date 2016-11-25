Breaking News Bar
 
Broncos sign long snapper, waive nose tackle Kilgo

Associated Press
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Casey Kreiter's strained calf has forced the Denver Broncos to sign another long snapper.

To make room for ninth-year pro Thomas Gafford on Friday, the Broncos waived second-year nose tackle Darius Kilgo. The rotational mainstay had played in all but one game this year to go with a dozen games, including the playoffs, as a rookie.

Kilgo, a former sixth-round draft pick out of Maryland, had five tackles this season.

Gafford has appeared in 121 NFL games, including two playoff games with Kansas City. He played for the Chiefs from 2008-14 and split last season with the Bears (11 games) and Raiders (three games).

Gafford has collected 19 special teams tackles and recovered a fumble in his first eight NFL seasons.

