No. 5 Baylor has little trouble with Kent State, 84-42

Baylor's Kalani Brown, right, shoots the ball over Kent State's Jordan Korinek, left, during the first half of the Gulf Coast Showcase basketball tournament, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Estero, Fla. Associated Press

ESTERO, Fla. -- Kalani Brown scored 17 points, Lauren Cox added 15 and No. 5 Baylor had little trouble with Kent State, winning 84-42 Friday in the opening game of the Gulf Coast Showcase.

Beatrice Mompremier scored 13 for the Bears (5-1), who took control with a 15-0 run in the first quarter. Brown, Cox and Mompremier combined to make 19 of their 25 shots.

Larissa Lurken scored 15 for Kent State (2-3), which has dropped three straight. The Golden Flashes shot 29 percent for the game, 10 percent in the final quarter.

The Bears outrebounded Kent State 49-23, their massive advantage in size noticeable from the game's opening tip when the 6-foot-4 Mompremier went against Kent State's 5-foot-6 Naddiyah Cross - who didn't even bother jumping.

Baylor shot 52 percent for the game and outscored Kent State 24-6 in the fourth.

BIG PICTURE

Kent State: Lurken's first 3-pointer of the day gave her 1,000 points in her college career, the 20th Kent State player to reach that milestone. ... It was the first time the Golden Flashes met Baylor since beating the Bears in 1997.

Baylor: The Bears improved to 17-0 in 2016 against unranked opponents, 4-0 this season. ... Mompremier is playing this weekend about two hours from her Miami home, and reserve Alyssa Fry spent her senior high school season about 90 minutes north of the tournament site at IMG Academy in Bradenton.

PROGRESS?

Kent State had not led in either of its last two games, against Robert Morris and Detroit Mercy. The Golden Flashes actually had the lead against Baylor, holding it for 2 minutes, 27 seconds in the first quarter - 5-2 being the largest.

EARLY WAKE-UP

It was an 11 a.m. start time, and Baylor's Alexis Jones got a wake-up call around 11:01 or so when she was benched 51 seconds into the contest. She had two turnovers in that span, including one 2 seconds into the game. But after sitting for nearly 5 minutes, Jones returned and scored 10 quick points.

UP NEXT

Kent State: Either No. 18 DePaul or Western Kentucky in consolation semifinals Friday.

Baylor: Either No. 18 DePaul or Western Kentucky in tournament semifinals Friday.