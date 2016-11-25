Texans' Joseph fined $24K by NFL for unnecessary roughness

hello

NEW YORK -- Houston cornerback Johnathan Joseph has been fined $24,309 by the NFL for unnecessary roughness in the Texans' 27-20 loss to the Oakland Raiders in Mexico City last Monday night.

Joseph was called for a penalty late in the third quarter after he tackled tight end Clive Walford, who made an 11-yard catch. The penalty helped lead the Raiders to a field goal.

Giants defensive end Olivier Vernon was fined $18,231 on Friday for unnecessary roughness after he drove Chicago quarterback Jay Cutler to the turf after a pass early in New York's 22-16 win last Sunday.

Minnesota defensive tackle Tom Johnson was also docked $18,231 for what the league deemed an illegal hit on Arizona quarterback Carson Palmer last Sunday. He was called for roughing the passer on the play late in the Vikings' 30-24 win.

Buffalo linebacker Jerry Hughes was fined $9,115 for attempting to head-butt a Cincinnati player.

Washington safety Su'a Cravens must pay the same amount after grabbing the facemask of Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL