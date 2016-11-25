Missouri defeats Arkansas 28-24 behind big second half

Missouri running back Ish Witter, right, tosses the ball in the air as he crosses the goal line in front of Arkansas's Henre' Toliver, left, during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. Associated Press

Missouri quarterback Drew Lock, right, is hit by Arkansas's Brooks Ellis as he throws during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. Associated Press

Missouri wide receiver J'Mon Moore, right, catches a pass in front of Arkansas's Jared Collins during the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. Missouri won 28-24. Associated Press

Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace reacts on the bench after his team failed to score in the final minute of the fourth quarter of an NCAA college football game against Missouri, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. Associated Press

The Missouri football team gathers around the Battle Line Rivalry trophy after Missouri defeated Arkansas 28-24 during an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. Associated Press

Members of the Missouri football team enter the stands to celebrate their 28-24 victory over Arkansas in an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Columbia, Mo. AP Photo/L.G. Patterson) Associated Press

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Drew Lock completed 16 of 26 passes for 268 yards and a touchdown, and Missouri scored 21 unanswered second-half points in a 28-24 victory over Arkansas 28-24 on Friday.

Austin Allen led Arkansas on a 10-play drive on its final possession, but he was hurried on fourth-and-goal from the 20 and was whistled for intentional grounding.

J'Mon Moore caught six passes for 135 yards, becoming the only 1,000-yard receiver this season for Missouri (4-8, 2-6 Southeastern Conference). Moore was also credited with a rushing touchdown after picking up a ball that running back Ish Witter dropped prior to crossing the goal line.

Witter had just five carries for 12 yards, but an early injury gave way to Nate Strong as the primary ball carrier. Strong finished with 17 carries for 52 yards and two touchdowns, including the go-ahead score with 12:48 remaining.

Allen was 24 of 39 for 348 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions for Arkansas (7-5, 3-5). Drew Morgan had six catches for 54 yards, and Keon Hatcher caught three passes for 105 yards.

Arkansas took a 7-0 lead in the first minute after a 66-yard gain on the first play from scrimmage set up a 1-yard touchdown by Rawleigh Williams. By halftime, the Razorbacks led 24-7 and had outgained Missouri by nearly 200 yards.

TAKEAWAYS

Arkansas: In the first half, Williams rushed 12 times for 68 yards and a touchdown, and Whaley had eight carries for 54 yards and a score. In the second half, the two were held to 49 yards. After converting 7 of 10 third-down attempts in the first half, the Razorbacks were 2 of 7 on third down in the second half.

Missouri: The Tigers struggled defensively in the first half, surrendering 318 total yards. In the second half, Missouri had six tackles for a loss and forced two interceptions in the red zone, one of which set up a touchdown. The Tigers finished with 11 tackles for loss and four sacks.

UP NEXT

Arkansas will await bowl selection, marking the third consecutive season the Razorbacks have attained bowl eligibility. They defeated Kansas State 45-23 in the 2016 Liberty Bowl on Jan. 2.

Missouri's 2016 season is over.