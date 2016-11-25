Johansson, Grubauer lead Caps to 3-1 victory over Sabres

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Jake McCabe (29) battles for the puck against Washington Capitals center Zachary Sanford (82) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Washington. Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen, of Finland, (55) battles for the puck against Washington Capitals right wing Tom Wilson (43) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Capitals left wing Marcus Johansson, Sweden, center, of Sweden, celebrates his goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game as Buffalo Sabres left wing Marcus Foligno (82) looks on Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Capitals left wing Alex Ovechkin, of Russia, examines his blade during the first period of an NHL hockey game against the Buffalo Sabres, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Washington. Associated Press

Washington Capitals left wing Daniel Winnik (26) celebrates his goal with teammate Brett Connolly (10) during the first period of an NHL hockey game as Buffalo Sabres left wing William Carrier (48) skates by Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Washington. Associated Press

Buffalo Sabres goalie Anders Nilsson, of Sweden, (31) stops the puck against Washington Capitals center Lars Eller, of Denmark, (20) during the first period of an NHL hockey game, Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, in Washington. Also seen is Buffalo Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges (4). Associated Press

WASHINGTON -- Marcus Johansson scored his eighth goal of the season, Philipp Grubauer made 29 saves and the Washington Capitals beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 on Friday night.

Daniel Winnick and Brett Connolly also scored to help Washington close its five-game homestand with its fourth victory.

Sam Reinhart's third-period goal helped Buffalo's NHL-worst offense avoid being shut out for the third this time this season. The Sabres are averaging 1.81 goals.

Anders Nilsson made 29 stops for the Sabres, as Washington's Braden Holtby and Buffalo's Robin Lehner - each teams' No. 1 - were given the night off.

Two days after Alex Ovechkin's hat trick pushed the Capitals to a 4-3 victory over St. Louis, Washington grinded out a more workmanlike victory. Each Capitals goal came off a rebound or redirection.

Winnik put Washington ahead early in the first after Lars Eller's shot from the left struck off Nilsson's pads. Brett Connolly had the rebound poked away only as far as Winnik, who fired it past Nilsson from the right side of the crease.

Johansson made it 2-0 about a third of the way through the second on another broken play that began when he found Justin Williams on the right to spark an odd-man rush.

Williams tried to pass across the crease to Nicklas Backstrom, but the puck knocked off defender Josh Gorges' skate and to the trailing Johansson, who beat Nilsson over his stick side.

Reinhardt cut it to 2-1 midway through the third. But the Capitals added some insurance on their fourth power play with 3:55 left, as Connolly slammed home a rebound after Ovechkin forced Nilsson into another pad save.

NOTES: The Capitals have earned at least a point in 13 of their last 15 home games against the Sabres. ... The Sabres have scored two goals or fewer in 12 of their last 13 games. ... Washington RW Nate Schmidt was a healthy scratch for the first time this homestand. ... Buffalo makes its second and final regular-season trip to Washington on Dec. 5, just 10 days after its first.

UP NEXT

Sabres: Close a two-game road trip at Ottawa on Tuesday.

Capitals: Conclude their fourth back-to-back set of the season at Toronto on Saturday.