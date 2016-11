Red Wings goaltender Jimmy Howard leaves in first period

NEWARK, N.J. -- Detroit goaltender Jimmy Howard left the Red Wings' game against the New Jersey Devils in the first period Friday night.

Howard left after 11:31 and went directly to the locker room. He was replaced by Petr Mrazek with Detroit ahead 2-1.

Howard had made two saves on three shots. He never appeared to be hurt during his time on the ice.