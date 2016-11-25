Breaking News Bar
 
Afghanistan blast kills 5, wounds dozens

Associated Press
JALALABAD, Afghanistan -- In an early version of a story Nov. 25 about a bomb blast in Jalalabad, The Associated Press reported erroneously Jalalabad as being in Pakistan.

A corrected version of the story is below:

A local official says two bomb blasts in Afghanistan's eastern Nangarhar province has killed five and left 27 others wounded.

Attaullah Khogyani, the spokesman for the provincial governor of Nangarhar province, said Friday that the two blasts occurred at around 11 a.m. in Jalalabad city, the province's capital. He said two police officers were among those killed, and three other police officers were wounded.

Earlier today, a separate bomb blast in Jalalabad city killed one police officer and wounded five people.

