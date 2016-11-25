The Daily Herald's holiday lights contest returns

Do you have those Christmas lights untangled yet? If not, you'd better enlist your elves to help.

It's time to enter your outdoor decorations in the Daily Herald's annual holiday contest. Simply upload a photo of your display at events.dailyherald.com by Friday, Dec. 9.

The overall winner will receive a Snow Master 724 ZXR Snowthrower valued at $749. Five Editor's Choice winners will receive a $100 gift card from Lurvey Garden Center in Des Plaines.

Online voting will begin Monday, Dec. 12. And everyone who votes will be entered in a drawing for a Toro Power Clear Snowthrower valued at $439.