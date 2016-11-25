Dawn Patrol: Prospect band shines in Macy's parade

The Prospect High School marching band performs in New York City for the 2016 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo by Kevin McCormick / GroupPhotos.com

Prospect's Marching Knights strut their stuff in NYC

The Prospect Marching Knights were more than ready for their global close-up at the 90th Macy's Thanksgiving Parade in New York City. Before an estimated TV audience of 50 million people, the marching band from Prospect High School had two major appearances before the cameras. Full story.

West Chicago man shot in Naperville

A 22-year-old West Chicago man was hospitalized Thursday morning after an early morning shooting in Naperville. Naperville police Cmdr. Jason Arres said the victim and four of his friends were involved in an argument with the shooter in the parking lot of an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Fairway Drive. Full story.

- Paul Valade | Staff Photographer Volunteer Erin Coburn of Libertyville, left, serves food to recruits from Naval Station Great Lakes on Thursday at Gurnee Community Church. It's the second year Coburn has volunteered at this annual event.

Naval recruits spend Thanksgiving in Gurnee, Palatine

About 75 Great Lakes Naval Station recruits enjoyed Thanksgiving dinner with all the trimmings and hospitality from volunteers Thursday at Gurnee Community Church. Meanwhile, in Palatine, American Legion Post 690 hosted a busload of sailors from the naval station.

- Courtesy of Bill Hamik Naperville does not require background checks for drivers of the new tuk tuks, or three-wheeled shuttles, driving around town. The city is considering allowing taxi companies to handle yearly background checks themselves.

Naperville could 'level the playing field' between taxis, ride-sharing services

Naperville may soon give up the work of overseeing 312 taxi drivers each year and leave it instead to the 14 taxi companies that operate in the city. City council members began early discussions about deregulating the taxi industry in light of lesser restrictions placed on similar competing industries such as ride-sharing companies and shuttle providers. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 37 degrees this morning. Temperatures are expected to reach 44 degrees this afternoon, before dropping to 34 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

Repairs to a bridge has forced the closure of Robert Parker Coffin Road in Long Grove between Schaeffer and Old McHenry roads until further notice.

Full story.

Titans QB will be a challenge for Bears

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota comes into Sunday's game against the Bears at Soldier Field having thrown at least 2 touchdown passes in seven straight games. Read beat writer Bob LeGere's preview here.

- John Starks | Staff Photographer Vernon Hills' Kyle Fasbinder hugs teammate Quinn Geren last weekend after the Cougars secured a berth in the Class 5A state title game. Vernon Hills will play Peoria Central at 10 a.m. Saturday in Champaign

IHSA football title games start today

Sixteen high schools will compete for state football titles starting today in Champaign. From the suburbs, Maine South (Class 8A), Plainfield North (Class 7A), Prairie Ridge (Class 6A), Vernon Hills (Class 5A), Johnsburg (Class 4A) and IC Catholic (Class 3A) are headed downstate. Read special correspondent Marty Maciaszek's predictions here.