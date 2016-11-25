Black Friday protests greet Chicago Mag Mile shoppers

Protesters kicked off a Black Friday boycott along the Magnificent Mile in numbers smaller than last year but still passionate in calls for change to the criminal justice system.

The protest started at 10 a.m. at the Water Tower monument at Chicago and Michigan avenues. More than 500 people indicated through social media that they were going to the protest, but about half the number showed up. The protest in part is aimed at denouncing the city's implementation of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, COPA, instead of a version preferred by protesters. That alternative watchdog, dubbed the Civilian Police Accountability Council, would be made up of members elected by the public.

