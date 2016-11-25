Breaking News Bar
 
Crime
updated: 11/25/2016 3:27 PM

Search for suspect continues after Naperville shooting

Marie Wilson
 
 

Naperville police continue to canvass the neighborhood where a West Chicago man was shot in search of clues leading to the suspect.

Cmdr. Robert Lee said police are still actively investigating the shooting that sent a 22-year-old to the hospital early Thursday morning after police think he was shot at least one time in the shoulder.

They're searching for a suspect described as a Hispanic man in his 20s driving a white SUV, but Lee did not have any further description Friday afternoon.

Investigators are following up leads, conducting interviews and searching for clues near where the shooting occurred in an apartment complex on the 1400 block of Fairway Drive on the city's northwest side. But Lee said their work has been slow going because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Police said the shooting occurred when the victim and four of his friends were involved in an argument just before 2 a.m. with the suspect about the suspect's erratic driving through the parking lot. During the argument, police said the suspect fired multiple shots.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has any additional information is asked to contact Naperville police at (630) 420-6666.

