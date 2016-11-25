Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 11/25/2016 8:22 PM

Two seriously injured, several cats die in Des Plaines fire

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 

Two people were seriously injured and several cats died in a fire at a Des Plaines apartment Friday morning, officials said.

The fire occurred about 7:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Oakton Street, according to the Des Plaines Fire Department. One person was trapped and rescued by firefighters. Both victims were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

While a dog and four cats also were rescued, at least 10 cats were killed, officials said.

The building houses a hair care business with an apartment in the back, the department said, and the fire was mostly contained to the rear portion of the building.

No firefighters were injured. Crews from surrounding communities assisted, including Park Ridge and Rosemont. The fire is currently under investigation.

  • This article filed under:
  • News
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account