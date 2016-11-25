Two seriously injured, several cats die in Des Plaines fire

Two people were seriously injured and several cats died in a fire at a Des Plaines apartment Friday morning, officials said.

The fire occurred about 7:30 a.m. on the 1600 block of East Oakton Street, according to the Des Plaines Fire Department. One person was trapped and rescued by firefighters. Both victims were taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge.

While a dog and four cats also were rescued, at least 10 cats were killed, officials said.

The building houses a hair care business with an apartment in the back, the department said, and the fire was mostly contained to the rear portion of the building.

No firefighters were injured. Crews from surrounding communities assisted, including Park Ridge and Rosemont. The fire is currently under investigation.