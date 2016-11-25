Breaking News Bar
 
Business
updated: 11/25/2016 4:44 PM

Construction of 48 townhouses starts in spring in Arlington Heights

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Construction of nine townhouse buildings as part of the Lexington Heritage development will start next spring in Arlington Heights.

      Construction of nine townhouse buildings as part of the Lexington Heritage development will start next spring in Arlington Heights.
    Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

 
Christopher Placek
 
 

Construction is scheduled to start next spring on nine townhouse buildings with a total of 48 units on the far north end of Arlington Heights.

The Lexington Heritage Townhomes will be developed on a 4.5-acre site at 3216-3240 N. Old Arlington Heights Road where four single-family homes and nearly 400 trees will be taken down to make way for the new subdivision.

The new houses will be just south of the Timber Court Condominiums in Arlington Heights and west of the Mill Creek Condominiums in Buffalo Grove.

Three of the new buildings, near the intersection of Old Arlington Heights Road and Country Lane, will be three stories tall and have rear attached garages. Units in those buildings will be priced starting at $390,000, according to Bill Rotolo, vice president of Lexington Homes, the developer.

The other six buildings on site will be two stories tall, have front garages and small backyards. Those will be priced starting at $330,000, Rotolo said.

While buyers will get to choose whether they want a two- or three-bedroom floor plan, the developer is estimating there will be 42 three-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units.

The village board this week gave a green light to the project, approving a zoning change from manufacturing to residential.

As part of the approval, Lexington Homes will have to pay a land impact fee to the park district, school districts and library that could total as much as $242,000.

The developer will also give $122,500 to the village's affordable housing trust fund, in lieu of providing units at discounted prices.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account