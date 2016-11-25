Construction of 48 townhouses starts in spring in Arlington Heights

Construction of nine townhouse buildings as part of the Lexington Heritage development will start next spring in Arlington Heights. Courtesy of Village of Arlington Heights

Construction is scheduled to start next spring on nine townhouse buildings with a total of 48 units on the far north end of Arlington Heights.

The Lexington Heritage Townhomes will be developed on a 4.5-acre site at 3216-3240 N. Old Arlington Heights Road where four single-family homes and nearly 400 trees will be taken down to make way for the new subdivision.

The new houses will be just south of the Timber Court Condominiums in Arlington Heights and west of the Mill Creek Condominiums in Buffalo Grove.

Three of the new buildings, near the intersection of Old Arlington Heights Road and Country Lane, will be three stories tall and have rear attached garages. Units in those buildings will be priced starting at $390,000, according to Bill Rotolo, vice president of Lexington Homes, the developer.

The other six buildings on site will be two stories tall, have front garages and small backyards. Those will be priced starting at $330,000, Rotolo said.

While buyers will get to choose whether they want a two- or three-bedroom floor plan, the developer is estimating there will be 42 three-bedroom units and six two-bedroom units.

The village board this week gave a green light to the project, approving a zoning change from manufacturing to residential.

As part of the approval, Lexington Homes will have to pay a land impact fee to the park district, school districts and library that could total as much as $242,000.

The developer will also give $122,500 to the village's affordable housing trust fund, in lieu of providing units at discounted prices.