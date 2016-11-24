Breaking News Bar
 
Pro Sports
updated: 11/24/2016 12:18 PM

Former Red Sox All-Star David "Boo" Ferriss dies at 94

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 

JACKSON, Miss. -- David "Boo" Ferriss, a Boston Red Sox pitcher who helped lead the team to the 1946 World Series, has died. He was 94.

Rick Cleveland, a close friend of the former player, says Ferriss died Thursday at his home in Cleveland, Mississippi, surrounded by family. Cleveland says Ferriss had been in declining health for several weeks.

Ferriss pitched six years for the Red Sox from 1945-50. He had his best season in 1946, when he finished with a 25-6 record and 3.25 ERA and was named an American League All-Star. The Shaw, Mississippi, native's career was shortened by a shoulder injury in 1947, but he finished with a 65-30 career record.

Ferriss was later the baseball coach at Delta State University, where he won 639 games over 26 seasons.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account