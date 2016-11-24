Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 11/24/2016 12:58 PM

Minnesota's Berger evaluated for concussion

Associated Press
DETROIT -- Minnesota center Joe Berger was evaluated for a concussion, leaving the Vikings without the dependable lineman late in the first half of Thursday's game at Detroit.

Berger has been a regular starter for the Vikings since the middle of the 2014 season.

Berger, a native of Newaygo, Michigan, played at Division II Michigan Tech and went undrafted. He has played for the Miami Dolphins, the Dallas Cowboys and then the Dolphins again before joining the Vikings. This is his sixth season with Minnesota.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL .

