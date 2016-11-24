LSU denies they've made coaching decision amid rumors

hello

LSU linebacker Devin White (24) celebrates with Jamal Adams (33) after recovering a fumble by Texas A&M during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in College Station, Texas. Associated Press

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- LSU is denying it has made a decision on who will be its next head coach amid reports the Tigers are zeroing in on Houston's Tom Herman.

The school tweeted two statements in the second half of the 25th-ranked Tigers' game at No. 22 Texas A&M on Thursday night. The first one said that there were a lot of "unsubstantiated rumors" about their coaching search and that the school wouldn't comment on the search.

Minutes later the school tweeted a statement from vice chancellor and athletic director Joe Alleva and university administration that said: "Contrary to media reports, there has been no decision made on who will be the next football coach at LSU. (Interim) coach (Ed) Orgeron has done a great job of leading this team since taking over in late September and we are pulling hard for the Tigers tonight against Texas A&M. As we stated earlier, we are going to take our time and make sure we select the right person to lead our football program."

Orgeron took over when Les Miles was fired in September.

___

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25