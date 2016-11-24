Breaking News Bar
 
College Sports
updated: 11/24/2016 9:26 PM

LSU denies they've made coaching decision amid rumors

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • LSU linebacker Devin White (24) celebrates with Jamal Adams (33) after recovering a fumble by Texas A&M during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in College Station, Texas.

      LSU linebacker Devin White (24) celebrates with Jamal Adams (33) after recovering a fumble by Texas A&M during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, in College Station, Texas.
    Associated Press

 
By KRISTIE RIEKEN
Associated Press
 
 

COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- LSU is denying it has made a decision on who will be its next head coach amid reports the Tigers are zeroing in on Houston's Tom Herman.

The school tweeted two statements in the second half of the 25th-ranked Tigers' game at No. 22 Texas A&M on Thursday night. The first one said that there were a lot of "unsubstantiated rumors" about their coaching search and that the school wouldn't comment on the search.

Minutes later the school tweeted a statement from vice chancellor and athletic director Joe Alleva and university administration that said: "Contrary to media reports, there has been no decision made on who will be the next football coach at LSU. (Interim) coach (Ed) Orgeron has done a great job of leading this team since taking over in late September and we are pulling hard for the Tigers tonight against Texas A&M. As we stated earlier, we are going to take our time and make sure we select the right person to lead our football program."

Orgeron took over when Les Miles was fired in September.

___

More AP college football at www.collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account