updated: 11/24/2016 9:38 PM

Wideman, Turris score in third, Senators beat Bruins 3-1

  • Boston Bruins' Austin Czarnik (27) upends Ottawa Senators' Jean-Gabriel Pageau (44) during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ottawa Senators' Chris Wideman and Derick Brassard celebrate the winning goal against the Boston Bruins during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ottawa Senators' Ryan Dzingel (18) flies in front of Boston Bruins' Brandon Carlo during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ottawa Senators' Kyle Turris blasts a shot past Boston Bruins' Tuuka Rask during third-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Boston Bruins' Adam McQuaid is hit by Ottawa Senators' Mike Hoffman during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ottawa Senators' Mark Stone puts the puck past Boston Bruins' Tuuka Rask during second-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Ottawa Senators' Erik Karlsson, right, reaches for the puck as goaltender Craig Anderson prepares to make a save during first-period NHL hockey game action against the Boston Bruins in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

  • Boston Bruins' David Pastrnak, back center, celebrates his goal against the Ottawa Senators with teammates during first-period NHL hockey game action in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press via AP)

Associated Press
OTTAWA, Ontario -- Chris Wideman and Kyle Turris scored in the third period to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Thursday night.

Mark Stone tied it in the second period, and Craig Anderson made 19 saves. The Senators improved to 12-7-1.

David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots. The Bruins dropped to 11-9-0.

Wideman scored at 6:28 of the third. After Rask made a save off Derick Brassard, Torey Krug tried to clear the puck, but he put it right onto the stick of Wideman, whose shot bounced off Bruins defenseman Dominic Moore in front of Rask and in.

Turris scored at 10:16, taking a pass from Bobby Ryan and beating Rask on a breakaway.

NOTES: Ottawa scratched Fredrik Claesson and Max McCormick, and Colin Miller, Zdeno Chara and Anton Khudobin sat out for Boston. ... The Senators have scored the first goal just five times in 20 games this season.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Return home to face Calgary on Friday night.

Senators: Host Carolina on Saturday night.

