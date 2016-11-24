Wideman, Turris score in third, Senators beat Bruins 3-1

OTTAWA, Ontario -- Chris Wideman and Kyle Turris scored in the third period to help the Ottawa Senators beat the Boston Bruins 3-1 on Thursday night.
Mark Stone tied it in the second period, and Craig Anderson made 19 saves. The Senators improved to 12-7-1.
David Pastrnak scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask stopped 23 shots. The Bruins dropped to 11-9-0.
Wideman scored at 6:28 of the third. After Rask made a save off Derick Brassard, Torey Krug tried to clear the puck, but he put it right onto the stick of Wideman, whose shot bounced off Bruins defenseman Dominic Moore in front of Rask and in.
Turris scored at 10:16, taking a pass from Bobby Ryan and beating Rask on a breakaway.
NOTES: Ottawa scratched Fredrik Claesson and Max McCormick, and Colin Miller, Zdeno Chara and Anton Khudobin sat out for Boston. ... The Senators have scored the first goal just five times in 20 games this season.
