Chicago Police fatally shoot man during foot chase

CHICAGO -- Chicago Police say a sergeant responding to a call of a battery in progress on the city's South Side shot and killed a 19-year-old man during a foot chase.

In a news release, police say the shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday. They say when the sergeant arrived at the scene in the West Englewood neighborhood he spotted a man who matched the description of the battery suspect and that the man ran away when the sergeant announced who he was.

Police say the sergeant told investigators that when the man turned and pointed a gun at the sergeant the sergeant shot him.

Police have been searching the area for the gun. The county medical examiner's office has not released the name of the man who was killed.