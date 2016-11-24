Breaking News Bar
 
Australia says IBM settles over online census failure

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press
 
 

CANBERRA, Australia -- Australia's prime minister says global technology giant IBM carries most of the blame for the crash of the country's online census three months ago and has more than compensated the government for the financial cost of the debacle.

Australia's first attempt to conduct a census online shut down for 43 hours in August after the website failed to cope with routine denial-of-service attacks.

Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said Friday that IBM has reached a "very substantial" confidential settlement with the government over the failure.

An IBM spokeswoman said under the company's condition of anonymity that IBM has nothing to add to a submission made to a Senate inquiry last month into the failure.

IBM Australia's Managing Director Kerry Purcell told that inquiry he apologized for the inconvenience and took responsibility.

